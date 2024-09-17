🙌 Nintendo Switch 2 just got its first game

👍 My Time At Portia developer Pathea Games has confirmed My Time At Evershine is coming to Switch 2

👀 The studio joins Amazon Games and Square Enix, which both said they’re interested in Nintendo’s next console

🔜 We’re still patiently waiting for Nintendo to reveal its console

We’re still waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled, but that hasn’t stopped one developer from confirming its game is coming to the upcoming Switch successor.

Pathea Games, the studio behind My Time At Portia, announced that its next game My Time At Evershine will be released on platforms including “future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced” alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Pathea Games’ commitment to Nintendo’s next console follows Amazon Games’ pledge to develop for the Switch 2, which is a positive sign. The more third-party support Nintendo can attract, the more chance its console will succeed.

Square Enix could also bring Final Fantasy 14 to Nintendo’s next system, as the game’s director Naoki Yoshida said there’s a lot of demand to see the popular MMO on Nintendo consoles.

Seeing developers flock to the Switch 2 is an encouraging sign and a stark contrast to the mass exodus of games that occurred during the Wii U’s lifecycle. Publishers are clearly confident in Nintendo’s next hardware, and the console’s leaked price will only help strengthen that feeling.

The Nintendo Switch 2 price may be $400, which is a relief after the PS5 Pro’s shocking $699.99 price reveal. It’ll still make it Nintendo’s most expensive console to date, but $399.99 seems like a winner.

A Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is still predicted to happen this month or sometime in October, with a release date of March 2025 or later. Nintendo has promised we will get an announcement soon,

