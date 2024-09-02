🤞 Nintendo Switch 2 might get one of the best MMORPGs

🙌 Final Fantasy 14’s director hinted the game could come to Nintendo’s next console

👏 The game recently launched on Xbox consoles after years of PlayStation exclusivity

🔜 Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed this month in a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation

The Nintendo Switch 2 could get one of the most popular online multiplayer titles after Square Enix held positive discussions about bringing Final Fantasy 14 to the Switch successor.

Naoki Yoshida, the game’s director, told Gamereactor at Gamescom 2024 that there’s a lot of demand for Final Fantasy 14 to come to “Nintendo consoles” and subtly hinted that will be the case.

“I'm sure that all of the media and our players probably suspecting they really want to have our game release on Nintendo's consoles, but the concept that we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible,” said Yoshida.

“So looking towards achieving that goal. We are working towards, making progress and we are having discussions,” Yoshida added. “So I hope that everyone can look forward to news in the time to come.”

If Square Enix can bring Final Fantasy 14 to Nintendo Switch 2, it would be a huge boon for fans of the series, and also suggests the console will be at least as powerful as a PS4.

Final Fantasy 14 recently came to Xbox consoles after years of fan demand, but being able to grind away anytime and anywhere on Switch 2 is certainly appealing.

When will the Switch 2 be announced?

Nintendo has promised to reveal the Switch 2 before the end of this fiscal year, which ends March 2025. It’s been widely predicted that Nintendo will hold a dedicated Direct presentation this month and show off the console, but with the release date tipped to be April/May 2025, Nintendo may want to hold out a little longer.

We will at least get some new hardware this year. Sony is set to announce the PS5 Pro in the next few weeks, and PS5 Pro pre-orders are due to go live this month. The more powerful PlayStation 5 should make the best PS5 games look even better, but expect to pay between $599 and $699 when it releases in November.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.