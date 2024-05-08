😲 Nintendo has announced that Switch 2 will be revealed this fiscal year

🤷‍♂️ The company made a rather casual announcement on X

📆 The console will be revealed before March 2025

🔜 It’s likely a dedicated Nintendo Direct could be held in September

Nintendo has broken its silence on the Nintendo Switch 2, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out more about its next console.

Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa made a statement on X which said: “This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.

“We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

The fiscal year for Nintendo ends in March 2025, which is when many expect the Switch 2 to be released. Nintendo may share all the details of its Switch successor in September, but as Furukawa said, don’t expect any new information in June.

The Nintendo Switch has sold 141.32 million to date, putting it just behind the Nintendo DS and the most successful home console of all time, the PlayStation 2. Compare that to the disastrous sales of the Wii U, which only shifted 13.56 million units, and it’s a phenomenal comeback by the Kyoto-based company that no one saw coming.

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumor suggests the console will be capable of higher performance when docked, and it will feature an 8-inch, 1080p LCD screen. The console will also be compatible with every Joy-Con controller color, but it will use a new magnetic rail system which means you won’t be able to attach them to the console itself.

Fans have been patiently waiting for a successor for the Switch, as the console is certainly showing its age seven years on. That’s not stopped Nintendo from producing some of the best Switch games during the console’s twilight years, but it’s fair to say some Switch owners are now ready for the next big thing from the house of Mario. Thankfully, we’ll know more sooner rather than later.