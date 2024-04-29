🆕 A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has emerged

🤔 A peripherals manufacturer claims the Switch 2 will support existing controllers

📏 The console will also have a larger, 1080p screen

🙏 The Switch 2 could also be fully backward compatible

We’re still waiting for a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, but a new report may have spilled some details about the Japanese company’s upcoming hardware.

A Chinese-based peripherals manufacturer called Mobapad shared a Facebook post earlier this week, which has since been edited (thanks, Wccftech) made some bold claims about Nintendo’s next console.

According to the post, both the current Nintendo Switch Pro controller and existing Joy-Con controllers will work on the Switch 2. However, you won’t be able to attach the current Joy-Con controllers to the console itself, as the handheld will use a new horizontal magnetic docking system.

Mobapad also revealed that the Switch 2 will be fully backward compatible with both physical and digital versions of the best Switch games, but it didn’t mention whether these games will be enhanced in any way as previously reported.

The Switch 2 will retain the USB-C port used for docking, but it will be compatible with a new generation of docks that will include some minor adjustments. The console’s screen will also be bigger than before and could support 1080p resolution as opposed to 720p.

Mobapad says that the Switch 2 is a “conservative evolution in hardware” and more resembles a “refined ‘Pro’ version of the Switch”.

The Facebook post from Mobapad lines up with a report from Spanish publication Vandal, which claimed that some manufacturers were able to “touch” the console without seeing it to understand its dimensions and design.

With an expected release date of March 2025, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Nintendo lifts the lid on its next home console.