🤝 Nintendo Switch 2 has the backing of Amazon Games

🎮 The studio’s CEO said “We obviously plan to develop games for it”

🤞 He also said that he hopes Nintendo “gets it perfect” instead of rushing it to market

📆 The Switch 2 is expected to launch in March 2025 and could be revealed in September

Nintendo’s next console will be backed by Amazon Games, which has vowed to put its titles on the new platform.

Amazon Games CEO Christoph Hartmann has committed to making games for Nintendo Switch 2, but also hopes Nintendo doesn’t rush the release, instead choosing to launch it when it’s “perfect”.

“Yeah, we obviously plan to develop games for it and I can't wait for it to be out. I mean, honestly, I'd rather have them wait a year and get it perfect than rush it to the market and then we all complain about what doesn't work,” Hartmann told IGN. “Switch has been such a fantastic product, I can wait another year if I have to. And from development, I think most non-Nintendo developers are not exclusively doing titles for the Switch. They're always part of a portfolio mix of platform mix. Just wait.”

Amazon Games hasn’t released any games on Nintendo’s current hardware but is preparing to release Throne and Liberty on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this fall. The Switch 2’s specs will determine what types of games developers will be able to port across, but right now we’re still in the dark.

How powerful will the Nintendo Switch 2 be?

Some have speculated that the Nintendo Switch 2’s specs will be comparable to Valve’s Steam Deck, while others have suggested it could be capable of running the Matrix Unreal Engine 5 demo, something that the Xbox Series S can handle but not last-gen consoles.

Amazon Games’ support shouldn’t be taken as gospel, however. EA previously promised it would bring its games to Wii U as part of an “unprecedented partnership” but any support failed to materialize, especially once the Wii U began to struggle.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released in March 2025, but reports indicate it could slip to April/May. Nintendo has promised that an announcement will take place before the end of this fiscal year, which many believe will take place in September.

In the meantime, Switch owners can look forward to upcoming games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Mario & Luigi: Brothership. There’s plenty to play, even if the system approaches its eighth anniversary on sale.

