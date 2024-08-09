(Credit: The Shortcut)

💪 Nintendo Switch 2 could be as powerful as a Steam Deck

😞 However, restrictions could hamper the console’s performance

👏 The Switch 2 will likely utilize upscaling and modern-day graphical techniques

👍 It’ll also benefit from a big increase in RAM: 12GB instead of 4GB

The Nintendo Switch 2 specs will reportedly be on par with Valve’s Steam Deck but could be held back by software restrictions specific to Nintendo’s handheld.

According to Moore’s Law is Dead, who first revealed Sony is working on a PSP 2, the Nintendo Switch 2’s performance should rival Valve’s Steam Deck but how the system handles software could hold it back.

On the current Switch, limitations are in place that restrict the amount of data a game can write to prevent the console’s flash storage from getting worn out. This can have a big impact on certain games and may hold back the performance of the Nintendo Switch 2.

In better news, the Switch 2 will include 12GB of RAM, a big increase over the current system’s 4GB of RAM. This will give developers more freedom to create more expansive and higher-fidelity games. However, it could be a restricting factor in titles that use graphically intensive techniques like ray tracing.

Previous rumors about Nintendo Switch 2’s specs have suggested the console will be more powerful than a PS4 but fall short of the horsepower found in the PS5. Modern-day technological advancements mean the Switch 2 will punch far above its specs. We saw countless “impossible ports” come to the Switch, so the console’s technical specs will only tell one side of the story.

Nintendo’s next console will likely be powered by Nvidia again, which means we can expect the Switch 2 to take full advantage of Nvidia’s excellent DLSS technology to upscale games and boost frame rates.

If Nintendo’s next console is as powerful as Valve’s Steam Deck, these 5 games I want to see on Nintendo Switch 2 should be more than feasible.

