💰 A new leak suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $400

🤑 That’d make it Nintendo’s most expensive console to date

😅 However, the price would be welcome after the PS5 Pro reveal

🔜 Nintendo is also tipped to announce the Switch 2 next month

The Nintendo Switch 2 price is expected to be under $400, which would still make it Nintendo’s most expensive console ever. However, it wouldn’t feel like that after the PS5 Pro’s shocking $699.99 price reveal.

According to a leaker called “moistycharlie”, who shared the leak on the GTA 6 Discord server (thanks, Reddit), the Nintendo Switch 2 will come in two SKUs with the base model costing $399.99.

Moistycharlie also believes that the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal will take place early in October, which would match the reveal timing of the Switch.

It’s unclear what the two SKUs for the Nintendo Switch 2 could be. It’s already been rumored that Nintendo will ditch the OLED screen in favor of an 8-inch LCD panel, but it could offer a more expensive model for those who want a superior screen.

Nintendo also released the Nintendo Switch Lite, a handheld-only model with a cheaper price point and smaller screen. However, it seems unlikely Nintendo would release a model that didn’t take advantage of every Switch 2 feature at launch.

While it’s easy to dismiss leaks as nothing more than speculation, "moistycharlie” previously correctly predicted the PS5 Pro announcement date and price, giving more weight to their claims.

The Nintendo Switch launched for $299.99 back in 2017. That works out at $366 when adjusted for inflation, so a $33 price increase wouldn’t be too egregious. And again, off the back of the PS5 Pro’s price reveal, Nintendo’s console will look more affordable than it is.

A Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is still tipped to happen this month, but with a release date of March 2025 or later predicted, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Nintendo kept its powder dry until October.

