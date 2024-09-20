The AirPods 4 with ANC have an open design and a price point that opens up ANC earbuds to a whole new audience (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Pros

✅ 🎵 New AirPods with good sound quality at two affordable price points

✅ 🔇 Active Noise Cancellation is effective on the ANC version

✅ 👂 Some people love an open earbuds design without silicon ear tips

✅ 🎧 A few Pro-level features: ANC, head gestures and transparency mode

✅ 🔋 Up to five hours of battery life and 30 hours with the case

Cons

❌ 👂 Can fall out of your ears if AirPods didn’t work for you in the past

❌ 🦻 You’ll miss out on the hearing aid features of the AirPods Pro 2

❌ ⚡ Only the AirPods 4 with ANC wirelessly charges via MagSafe

❌ 💰 The $250 AirPods Pro 2 are sometimes on sale for $190

I’ve been reviewing the AirPods 4 while testing the iPhone 16 in this vivid Ultramarine color (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

I’ve been wearing the new AirPods 4 while writing my ongoing iPhone 16 Pro review and Apple Watch 10 review this week, and I can already tell you one thing: this is the AirPods upgrade for the people who love that classic open earbuds design.

The best part is that they pull some pro-level features into an even smaller case and, importantly, a more affordable price point starting at $129.

The AirPods 4 have a classic open design, ditching the ear tips of the Pros (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

There are two versions of the AirPods 4. You have the $129 AirPods 4 and the $179 AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, a speaker for Find My, and a wireless charging case. Both versions get head gestures to dismiss audible notifications and calls with a head nod and head shake via Apple’s H2 chip.

The AirPods 4 case, which does use USB-C, is tiny, so it fits better in that 5th pocket of jeans. Yet somehow it still offers a solid five hours of battery life from the earbuds and 30 hours of listening time when charging with the case. You’ll get a bit less with ANC on, but that’s true of any earbuds today.

Both versions of the AirPods 4 use USB-C but only the ANC edition has wireless charging (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

You’ll want to opt for the AirPods 4 with ANC if you travel or live in a noisy city. I still find my AirPods Pro 2 do a better job at isolating me from outside environments and they’ll soon get the FDA-approved nifty* hearing aid features. *Using the word “nifty” automatically means I’ll need the hearing aid features soon.

That said, the AirPods 4, at these price points, have a place. Apple’s open earbuds design opens up ANC earbuds to a whole new audience, and that may be the most important part of this year’s AirPods update.