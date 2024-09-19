Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

If you’re planning to buy (or have already purchased) an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, you’re on your way to enjoying Apple’s most powerful smartphones to date. That also means you’ve made your choice between the iPhone 16 colors – which seems to be particularly hard this year – and you’ve made up your mind on which size you should get since - after all - there are now four different sizes to pick from. Now, it’s time to grab some iPhone 16 accessories to complete your setup.

There are a lot of products that promise to enhance your smartphone experience, but few actually do. Here at The Shortcut, we know which are the best iPhone 16 accessories, reputable brands to shop from, and the most necessary items to add to your arsenal. After all, we have over 40 years of collective experience reviewing tech. We’ve already covered the iPhone 16 cases you should get, so let’s talk about everything else.

Here are the 12 iPhone 16 accessories you should pick up.

Nomad 35W Slim Power Adapter

Image credit: Nomad

✅ Slim design

✅ GaN technology for fast charging

✅ 35W is plenty for most iPhones

❌ Only one USB-C port

Apple hasn’t included a power adapter with its smartphones since the iPhone 11 in 2019, so if you pick up an iPhone 16 or 16 Pro, you’ll want to snag a fresh wall brick to pair with it. We like Nomad’s Slim Power Adapter since it can recharge your iPhone at up to 35W, which is faster than any iPhone ever. Plus, its super-slim profile that makes it perfect not just for slotting into hard-to-reach outlets, but also for fitting into your travel bag.

Price: $35.00

Nomad: 35W Slim Power Adapter

Apple MagSafe Charger

Image credit: Apple

✅ Now supports 25W charging

✅ Premium design

✅ Multiple cable lengths available

❌ Pricey

❌ Limited to 20W on older iPhones

Apple’s MagSafe Charger has been a staple for iPhone users since it was introduced in 2020, and for the iPhone 16, it received a pretty massive upgrade. Now, the magnetic charger can wirelessly charge your iPhone at up to 25W, which is much faster than the previous 15W limit of the old charger. It’s also an even bigger leap over the wireless charging speeds of Android phones like the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you want fast wireless charging on your iPhone, you should definitely grab one of these.

Price: $39.00 (1-meter) or $49.00 (2-meter)

Amazon: Apple MagSafe Charger

Best Buy: Apple MagSafe Charger (1m)

Best Buy: Apple MagSafe Charger (2m)

Belkin BoostCharge Braided Power Cable

Image credit: Belkin

✅ Durable braided design

✅ Long lengths

✅ 100W charging supported

❌ White finish costs more money

The cable that comes with your iPhone 16 is pretty short at around one meter (or 3.3 feet) in length, so it’s worth picking up a spare. Power cables aren’t normally exciting, but this one is premium, featuring a double-braided nylon design and anodized aluminum connectors for durability. The cable supports 100W Power Delivery so you’ll have no problem charging your iPhone, iPad, or even your MacBook. It’s available in two meter (6.6-foot) and three meter (9.9-foot) sizes, and you can choose between black or white finishes.

Price: $10.99 (two-meter) or $17.99 (three-meter)

Amazon: Belkin BoostCharge Power Cable

Apple AirTag

Image credit: Apple

✅ Superb tracking through Apple’s Find My

✅ Tiny, versatile design

✅ Year-long battery life

❌ No lanyard hole

❌ Can’t ping your phone from it

Apple’s AirTag is one of those things that’s basically a no-brainer for anyone who’s joining the Apple ecosystem or is already in it, and it’s a great pick-up if you’re buying an iPhone 16. AirTags can be used to track any item you attach them to using Apple’s Find My network. It’s ready to go with year-long battery life, a really simple setup process, and anti-stalking features so you can’t be tracked directly. Plus, it costs less than $30 and is even cheaper during Black Friday deals events.

Price: $29.00 (single) or $99.00 (four-pack)

Amazon: Apple AirTag

Amazon: Apple AirTag (four-pack)

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Image credit: Spigen

✅ Strong 9H tempered glass

✅ Easy installation

✅ Comes with two in the box

❌ Covers Dynamic Island which might not be preferable for some

The iPhone 16’s Ceramic Shield glass on the display may be stronger than ever, but it’s still glass that’ll crack with the right drop. That’s where Spigen comes in. Its Tempered Glass Screen Protector gives your iPhone 16 or 16 Pro the protection it needs thanks to the high alumina silicate tempered glass that doesn’t just prevent scratches and cracks, but is as touch responsive as the actual display glass. My favorite feature is the installation tool it comes with, which makes it a breeze to align and stick onto your phone. Plus, you get two per pack, in case you screw up the first one.

Price: $18.99

Amazon: Spigen Screen Protector

Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger

Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut

✅ The best compact 3-in-1 wireless travel charger we’ve tested

✅ Fastest 15W wireless charging for your iPhone

✅ Apple Watch charging puck turns 90° for Night Stand mode

❌ Sometimes an Apple Watch Ultra with a heavy band slips off at 90°

❌ Other 3-in-1- wireless chargers are cheaper (but less reliable)

If you own an iPhone 16 - heck, if you own any Apple product - you have to buy this 3-in-1 travel charger from Mophie. Our editor-in-chief Matt Swider reviewed the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger in March and explained why it won’t be leaving his bag any time soon: it keeps your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charged on the go, comes in a sleek case, and offers some of the best charging speed we’ve seen on an accessory like this. It’s also effortless to fold it up and stuff in your backpack when you’re done.

Price: $149.99

Amazon: Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger

Best Buy: Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger

Moft MagSafe Tripod Stand

Image credit: Moft

✅ Smart origami-like design

✅ Sturdy magnets to keep your iPhone upright

✅ Eight inches of vertical height

❌ Can easily tip over on uneven surfaces

This tripod is one of my favorite go-tos because of how versatile it is. It’s about as slim as a MagSafe wallet, and you can carry it around all day. Then when you need to prop your phone up, you can unfold it and raise your iPhone up to eight inches to film a video, take a hands-free picture, and more. It’s super slim and fits in any bag, and it’s made of a premium synthetic leather that looks really good. It’s a smarter alternative to traditional tripods for the iPhone, and it’s the one I personally rely on.

Price: $39.99

Amazon: Moft MagSafe Tripod Stand

Apple AirPods

Image credit: Apple

✅ Seamless integration with your other Apple devices

✅ Excellent sound quality and ANC

✅ Smart conversation and awareness features

❌ Battery life is average

❌ Not the cheapest headphones in the world

You’ve probably heard a lot of people talk about AirPods and iPhones are a perfect pair. Here at The Shortcut, we believe that too. Many of our reporters use Apple’s wireless earbuds with their iPhones because of how easily they sync with other Apple devices, how simple they are to set up, and how reliable they perform. Plus, they sound really good. Whether it’s AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, or the over-ear AirPods Max, Apple’s headphones make for some of the best headphones you can get to pair with your iPhone 16. Black Friday AirPods deals are also expected to pop up this year, so you might even be able to snag a pair for less than you would today.

Prices: $129 (AirPods 4), $179 (AirPods 4 with ANC), $249 (AirPods Pro 2), and $549 (AirPods Max)

Amazon: Apple AirPods 4

Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Amazon: Apple AirPods Max (USB-C)

Best Buy: Apple AirPods 4

Best Buy: Apple AirPods 4 with ANC

Best Buy: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Best Buy: Apple AirPods Max (USB-C)

Backbone One gaming controller

Image credit: Backbone

✅ Compact, expandable design

✅ Direct USB-C connection eliminates lag

✅ Compatible with most games

❌ Pricey

The iPhone 16 is optimized for gaming thanks to its new thermal cooling layout, so picking up a controller to enhance the experience only makes sense. We’re particularly fond of the Backbone One, for its compact design that expands around the iPhone when you connect its USB-C port. It’s compatible with plenty of games like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact. Plus it has a comfortable ergonomic design. It even gives you three free months of Discord Nitro plus a free month of Apple Arcade as a packed in bonus. Granted, it’s a bit pricey, but you’re getting a quality controller that’ll perfectly compliment your shiny new iPhone.

Price: $99.99

Amazon: Backbone One

Best Buy: Backbone One

PopSocket

Image credit: PopSocket

✅ An age-old favorite continues to reign supreme

✅ Makes using your phone so much easier

✅ Adhesive and MagSafe options available

❌ Some models are pricier than others, especially MagSafe

Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve used one, maybe you use one religiously. Regardless, PopSockets remain one of the most popular accessories not just for iPhone users but smartphone users as a whole. They help you use larger-sized phones with one hand so you don’t drop it, and they can double as a kickstand or wall mount for hands-free video calls. PopSocket has a lot of different options that’ll pair perfectly with your iPhone 16, from traditional stick-ons to MagSafe alternatives. The one we love is this MagSafe version that includes extra-strong magnets so it stays put on the back of your phone.

Price: $29.20

Amazon: PopSocket (MagSafe)

Moment Lenses

Image credit: Moment

✅ The perfect accessory for smartphone photography enthusiasts

✅ Adds a ton of versatility to your iPhone’s camera

✅ Moment’s companion app allows for even closer zoom

❌ Each lens is $130

❌ You also have to buy a case that costs $50

For the serious smartphone photographers out there, check out Moment’s collection of lenses. Designed for devices like the iPhone 16, these lenses can give your photos a unique perspective with wider angles, tighter telephoto zoom, macro, and more. Each lens costs $130 and is often on sale, while the cases you need to connect to your iPhone are priced at $50. Shooting with these lenses is an expensive hobby, but if you know what you’re doing, you can get some killer shots.

Price: $99-$150 (lenses) and $50 (iPhone case with mounts)

Amazon: Moment 58mm Tele Lens

Amazon: Moment Wide Lens

Amazon: Moment 10x Macro Lens

Moment: Camera Case for iPhone 16

Satechi Magnetic Wallet Stand

Image credit: Satechi

✅ Smart design with plenty of room for cards and cash

✅ Kickstand lets you prop your phone up for hands-free reading and scrolling

✅ Vegan leather design is sharp

❌ A bit pricey

Fans of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet will appreciate the Satechi Magnetic Wallet Stand. It’s the perfect compliment to your iPhone 16 since it can store all your cards and cash while doubling as a kickstand, making it convenient for reading long articles or watching TikTok without having to hold your phone. It’s also outfitted in vegan leather so it looks and feels premium, plus it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.

Price: $39.99

Amazon: Satechi Magnetic Wallet Stand