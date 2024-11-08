Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

I enjoy using the Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Mini more than I thought I would. I attended a holiday event in New York City ahead of all the Black Friday deals craziness, and as I exited, I was handed a goodie bag with some excellent stocking stuffers for the techie in your life, one of which is this 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank.

I quickly unboxed it and have been using it for several weeks, and it’s become one of my go-to iPhone accessories. There are a lot of great smartphone battery packs out there, but this one, in particular, stands out as a great value with a solid mix of features. Plus, it’ll fit great in stockings come the holiday season.

Hands-on with Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Mini

🔋 A battery big enough for every user. The biggest perk of the Snap+ Powerstation Mini is the size of the battery itself. Mophie outfitted it with a 5,000mAh cell that can recharge any iPhone from zero to 100% while having some left in the tank at the end. The biggest battery Apple currently has in an iPhone is the 4,685mAh cell in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, so this power pack will have no issue recharging any iPhone regardless of the model you have.

If you need more power, Mophie sells a version with a 10,000mAh battery, but the 5,000mAh version should be enough for most folks.

📐 Compact design with some heft. The design is what you’d expect from a portable power bank. It comes with a gray/black finish with a premium feel in the hand, a silicone finish where the magnets are located, and a status indicator so you can check to see how much juice you have left. It connects to your phone magnetically using MagSafe for wireless charging, and you have the option to connect a cable to the charger to juice it up quicker (or to use the power bank to charge other devices).

The power bank is sturdy enough where you can position your iPhone in either portrait or landscape for StandBy (Apple’s always-on mode for iPhone that turns your phone into a smart display). I did it a few times and it worked like a charm.

💡 The stand is a very nice touch. On the back of the charger sits an aluminum plate that lets you prop up your iPhone for shared viewing. Having a kickstand for your phone doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but once you have one it’s hard to go back since it means you can do so much more hands-free.

⚡️ Qi2 support for quickly charging your iPhone. Unlike a lot of portable chargers nowadays, Mophie made the important decision to include Qi2 support right out of the gate, which means you’ll enjoy faster charging speeds on iPhone and any Android phone that decides to include it (which might be the Galaxy S25 or Pixel 10).

Specifically, Qi2 means your iPhone can recharge at up to 15W wirelessly. That’s about half the speed of just plugging your phone in, but it’s pretty convenient for a grab-and-go battery pack. You can plop your phone on top of it, throw it in your bag, and let the power transfer over. That’s what I’ve been doing during my numerous trips to New York City; when my iPhone gets low, I connect the Snap+ Powerstation Mini and let the charging process begin.

🧲 The magnet could be a bit stronger. If I have one complaint about this battery bank, it’s the magnet. I feel like it could be a bit stronger to really lock into place on my iPhone and not budge. Instead, it’s a little too easy to take off. Fortunately, it’s never slipped off my phone while charging, but it still doesn’t give me a ton of confidence it’ll never slip off.

💰 A solid price that’ll only get better. For the experience you get, the Snap+ Powerstation Mini’s price is really good. At $59.99, you’re getting a premium battery pack that can keep your phone charged all day while relying on the latest wireless charging technology. And with Black Friday right around the corner, it’s likely the price will only get better. We’ve seen battery packs like this dip 20-40% during the holidays, so expect some solid discounts in the coming weeks.

Where to buy the Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Mini

If you want to pick up the Mophie Snap+ Powerstation Mini for yourself or a loved one, you can grab it at Amazon. Be sure to subscribe to The Shortcut to find out when it goes on sale for Black Friday.

