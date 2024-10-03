Samsung’s One UI update will launch with Samsung Galaxy S25 next year (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📱 The Samsung Galaxy S25 will arrive alongside the One UI 7 update next year

🆕 Samsung promises One UI software will be simple, impactful and emotive

🤖 One UI 7’s main focuses are ‘AI for All’ and wide device compatibility

🍱 Good Locks customization adds expanded personalization

📆 Samsung Galaxy S25 series should launch in late January 2025

Samsung offered a sneak peak at its One UI 7 update at today’s Samsung Developer Conference. We can also confirm you’ll be able to try it out with Android 15 when the Samsung Galaxy S25 launches early next year.

The operating system update will launch with the next Samsung Galaxy S phone in 2025, according to Samsung VP Sally Hyseoon Jeong. She didn’t specifically call it the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra by name, but given the fact that January 2025 will mark one year since our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, it’s safe to say One UI 7 will arrive with the Galaxy S25 series.

In fact, there was a giant One UI 7 slide that read “To be released next year with the new Galaxy.” You can expect that to mean the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, if the company follows its usual release patterns.

This is the first time that Samsung has mentioned the “new Galaxy” on stage (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

How to get Samsung’s One UI 7 sooner

Want to experience Samsung’s fresh take on a mobile operating system sooner? I know a lot of people have been eager to update to One UI 7 and Android 15 on their Samsung devices, and there’s a way to get a jump start on Samsung’s timeline.

One UI 7 beta will launch before the end of the year, according to Samsung’s Hyseoon Jeong. It should be available on all recent Samsung Galaxy devices including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

No official timeline was given for the One UI 7 beta beyond “before the end of the year,” so we’ll see it in the next three months. Given how much Samsung wants AI developers to rally around its AI-focused ecosystem, expect it sooner rather than later given that the expected Samsung Galaxy S25 launch is coming up fast if it’s to launch toward the end of January.

Samsung’s One UI 7 to feature a big AI focus

Samsung is positioning One UI 7 to go head-to-head with Apple Intelligence, offering a smarter, more context-aware interface for its phones and tablets.

Samsung’s sneak peak was a bit vague at its developers conference. It didn’t get into rumored specifics for the One UI 7 design, like the rumored Gallery app redesign. In fact, there were no official screenshots of One UI 7 among its slides.

However, Samsung did set three goals for the update, promising that One UI 7 users will experience a simple, impactful and emotive refresh. It’ll also lean more into user personalization, highlighting the ability to tweak and customize the UI with Good Lock, which came out of Samsung’s labs.

Samsung says the goals of One UI are to be simple, impactful and emotive (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Samsung’s One UI 7 roadmap: ‘AI for All’

At the Samsung Developer Conference, the company talked a lot of on-device and cloud-based AI as well as seven years of updates for its Galaxy phones and tablets. It also spent a lot of time on privacy and security, something Apple has done well when marketing its iPhone and iOS software updates. Again, no specifics, but expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch event to name drop Samsung Knox a bunch.

But one area in which Samsung’s Galaxy AI will contrast with Apple’s AI is in device compatibility across its hardware portfolio. Apple Intelligence has been rather limited so far (and technically has yet to launch beyond a developer beta). The iPhone 16 series and its two iPhone 15 Pro phones among its smartphones.

This plays into Samsung’s “AI for All" motto, so while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be new and exciting when it gets revealed next year, you won’t necessarily get left behind if you have a recent Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet.