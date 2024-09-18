Image courtesy: OnLeaks

📱 Samsung’s Galaxy S25 and 25 Plus have both leaked in new renders

🍎 The devices have very similar designs Apple’s iPhone 16

⭕ They’re much rounder than the rumored square-shaped S25 Ultra

📅 We expect Samsung to release them in early 2025

As we begin rounding off the year of new smartphones with the release of the iPhone 16, Pixel 9, and Galaxy Z Fold 6, it’s Samsung that can’t seem to stay out of the rumor mill. The company just suffered a leak of its upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, and now, the same sources have leaked the standard S25 and S25 Plus. And in case you were wondering, yes, they look just like the new iPhone 16 Pro.

Left: Samsung Galaxy S25 | Right: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus (Images credit: OnLeaks)

🍎An Apple a day, amirite? The successors to this year’s S24 and S24 Plus are set to have even flatter sides than before, according to OnLeaks and Android Headlines who broke the news twice. Coupled with flat displays and flat glass on the back, they’re going to resemble the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus to a high degree. Of course, the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera will be much smaller than the Dynamic Island on the iPhone, but from afar, you could easily mistake the devices.

📱 Similar screens and cameras. The S25 is rumored to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED display while the S25 Plus will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. Both are said to come with skinnier bezels this time around, which is always welcome. That also means the overall dimensions of the phones will decrease compared to the S24 series, although by fractions of millimeters.

The triple cameras on the back of the S25 and S25 Plus will have larger rings around each sensor, according to the report. They’ll be top-left justified and “float” instead of be housed in a separate piece of glass like a lot of smartphones. Overall, the renders make the phones look pretty generic, but Galaxy S phones have looked rather boring for a while so that’s nothing new.

🧑‍💻 The new Snapdragon will likely appear. Under the hood, Samsung is expected to include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which is expected to be announced next month during Snapdragon Summit. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will reportedly back it up with around 8GB to 12GB of RAM, as well as a decent amount of storage. Previous rumors indicated that Samsung would increase the size of the batteries in both phones, but a report from GalaxyClub claims that won’t be the case, so the S25 will stick with 4,000mAh while the S25 Plus opts for 4,900mAh. Hopefully, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has enough efficiency improvements to extend the device’s longevity on a single charge.

Image credit: OnLeaks

⚡ Charging and cameras might get interesting. The specs we’ll be paying attention to the most are the cameras and charging abilities. Samsung is expected to retain similar cameras to the S24 series, which included a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultra-wide. We have yet to see evidence that points to a dramatic upgrade on the S25, but we’re still months away from the launch date so stay tuned.

Meanwhile, we’re crossing our fingers that Qi2 appears on these phones. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s the new wireless charging standard that brings magnets to phones to make using MagSafe chargers and accessories easier. So far, no Android phone has shipped with it besides a random HMD handset, and after the technology debuted a couple of years ago, it seems like 2025 would be a good year for it to start appearing. We’ll keep you updated as the rumor mill continues to churn.

📅 When are they launching? The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to launch in January like other Galaxy S devices have in the past. They’ll appear alongside the Galaxy S25 Ultra.