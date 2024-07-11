My Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 hands-on review gives you a good idea of what to expect from the latest Android tablet-style foldable phone on July 24 (when all of the new Samsung devices ship). But, I haven’t gotten to test the cameras – until now.

After unboxing the Fold 6, Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Ring, I began putting the various key features – AI, battery life and the camera – through their paces.

For paid subscribers, I’ll be uploading all of my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera photo samples here. This will give you a sense of how much has and hasn’t changed since my Galaxy Z Fold 5 review almost a year ago.

Don’t forget, Samsung’s pre-order discounts end on July 23 at midnight (the day before phones, watches, earbuds and the smart ring ship).

And, for paid subscribers of The Shortcut, here are nine more photos (I’m adding 20 more by the end of tonight). This one tests the Z Fold 6 telephoto camera lens….