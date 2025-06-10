There are 10 tech stories in today’s Substack issue of The Shortcut. Skip ahead to story 2 to 10 for more.

What did Apple announce yesterday? Is that really an Xbox handheld? When will Nintendo Switch 2 restock? Will Sony's PSVR 2 controllers be useful for Apple Vision Pro?

My favorite part of Apple’s WWDC 2025 is that Live Translation is coming to iOS 26, macOS 26, and iPadOS 26. It has the potential to break down language barriers, and it sure beats practicing on Duolingo every day. Our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, more than a year ago, tested a similar feature, so it’s been around for a while. But I’m looking forward to Apple’s spin on this idea in Messages, Phone, and FaceTime.

🍎 1. Apple WWDC highlights: 26 best features, from iOS 26 to visionOS 26

🍎 Apple is changing all of its software, from iOS to visionOS

📱 Its Liquid Glass design language changes the style of its UI

🔢 It’ll move from iOS 18 to iOS 26, macOS 26, etc, to match the new year

🫵 Here are the Apple software upgrades you should know about

Your iPhone is about to change – for the better. And so is your Mac, Watch, and every Apple product. The WWDC 2025 developer keynote showed off Apple’s next set of software updates, and The Shortcut has curated the top 26 features.

Why a list of 26? Well, Apple went from iOS 18 to iOS 26, ditching version numbers for the coming year. What’s more, it introduced a new design language that can be found across all of its platforms, creating a more cohesive experience on all of its products.

For those who missed our WWDC 2025 live blog but want to know all of the hottest new features, we’re breaking them down below in an easy-to-digest format.

iOS 26

Apple's new Liquid Glass redesign for iOS 26

🎨 Liquid Glass redesign. Apple is changing its design language to offer more depth and reflections, and adding fresh animations and menu layouts. The result is an interface that looks nearly identical to what you’d find on the Apple Vision Pro with visionOS. You also get a handful of new customization options, including completely transparent app icons on your home screen (if you so desire).

If you’re constantly on customer service calls playing Opus Number 1 with frequent fake-outs like “Your call is very important to us. Please wait for the next available agent,” Hold Assist may be the biggest unsung (no pun intended) hero of iOS 26.

Kids in the future: Hold Music? What's that? They FORCED you to listen to 'Opus Number 1' for HOURS?

🤨 Hold Assist makes hold music a thing of the past. Live your life. Stop listening to hold music. Your iPhone will be able to automatically detect hold music and notify you when it’s time to pick up. If you’re constantly on customer service calls playing Opus Number 1 with frequent fake-outs like “Your call is very important to us. Please wait for the next available agent,” Hold Assist may be the biggest unsung (no pun intended) hero of iOS 26.

Call Screening will send unknown calls through some hoops first

🕵️ Call and Message Screening. Your iPhone will do some extra detective work when an unknown caller dials your number, asking their name and why they’re calling before it ever rings. Apple is also adding an Unknown Senders menu to Messages to silence people not in your contacts list until you approve them.

The Phone app has a new all-in-one screen that's optional

☎️ Unified Phone layout. Optionally, iOS 26 can bring together favorites, recent calls, and voicemail into one window. The idea here is that your most-used features will be front and center.

Chat with friends and family in other languages, or get through to customer service in another country without the usual hiccups

💬 Live Translations. Apple will break down language barriers across its platforms with real-time translations in its Messages, Phone, and FaceTime apps. You’ll automatically see captions in Messages and on FaceTime, while phone calls translate audio, similar to what we tested in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review over a year ago.

Messages, what everyone still calls iMessage, is getting more customizable with backgrounds, polls and Apple Pay Cash in group messages.

📊 Messages gets background & polls. Your chats are going to get a lot more customizable and a little more chaotic. Custom backgrounds and polls will make convos more fun (similar to WhatsApp), while typing indicators for group chats will finally give us a long-requested feature.

The Camera app is cleaner, while the Photos app restores helpful tabs

📸 Cleaner Camera app & AirPods trigger. Apple is reducing the clutter of the camera app, with limited options visible at first: Photo or Video. Anyone who has been caught in Spatial Video or accidentally taken slo-mo video for a hot second will love this update. AirPods will also act as a new way to trigger photos and video remotely. One more thing: the Library and Collections tabs are back in the Photo app.

Apple's all-new Games app has social functions that make even single-player games competitive among friends

🎮 New Games app. GameCenter (2010-2016) is back in the all-new Games app. This is a hub for your sprawling library of games (I have too many scattered), new recommendations, a way to keep on top of the best Apple Arcade games, and some friendly competition via challenges and leaderboards.

Visual Intelligence will get a boost in iOS 26 by analyzing what’s on your screen

🤖 ChatGPT and Visual Intelligence. One of the stand-out Apple Intelligence features in iOS 26 is the ability to look up what’s on your screen using Visual Intelligence. Now, you can use ChatGPT to identify objects, clothes, and more and search for them on Google, Etsy, and other apps. You can even use the feature to identify text like event details and add the information to your calendar.

iPadOS 26

Real multi-tasking (left) and a menu bar (right) come to iPadOS 26.

🍱 Finally, real multitasking. The iPad has had enough power to handle Mac-like multitasking for years, yet Apple has never incorporated it into iPadOS. That changes with iPadOS 26, which includes a brand new windowing system that allows you to set up window tiles, floating windows, and more. You can resize them, flick them away, or use Exposé to see everything you have open. There’s also a menu bar for accessing shortcuts and commands, a new pointer for better accuracy, and an improved Stage Manager interface. It’s a huge upgrade for those who want to use their iPad as their main computer.

The Files app has been upgraded with new views and custom designs

📂 Better file management. The upgraded Files app gives you a new List view so you can see more details about your files, while folders get a big upgrade with custom colors and emoji stickers for easier identification. You can also add folders to your dock for quicker access to specific files.

Preview is coming to iPadOS to make signing viewing, editing and signing PDFs a cinch

📄 Preview app. The Preview app has been on the Mac for generations, allowing you to view and edit PDFs and a variety of other files. Apple has decided to bring it to iPadOS 26, giving users an easy way to manage PDFs on the go. You can edit them with a keyboard or draw on them with an Apple Pencil.

macOS Tahoe 26

Spotlight search in macOS 26 is now filled with search shortcuts via quick keys

🔍 A huge Spotlight upgrade. Apple is treating users to a complete Spotlight redesign. The feature, which is commonly seen as nothing more than a search box for your Mac, is getting upgraded with intelligent search results, filters for finding specific files, and search query support for apps. You can also take advantage of actions directly in Spotlight, such as sending an email or text, playing music, or creating a note without opening a separate app. It’s becoming the ultimate tool for power users and those who want to multitask like a champ.

Incoming calls with contact posters and UberEats delivery phone notifications have a home on macOS 26.

📱Improved iPhone continuity. macOS is being updated with a Phone app that ties into your iPhone so you can answer/place calls without picking up your phone. There’s also support for Live Activities that are sourced from your iPhone and pop up in the menu bar on the right. Click on it and iPhone Mirroring will spring to life so you can act on it.

Control Center gets that liquid glass look and the customizations seen in iOS

🛜 Control Center upgrades. You also get an improved Control Center with macOS 26. Not only does it come with the fancy new Liquid Glass design language, but it’s also far more customizable with toggles for more apps across Mac and iOS.

watchOS 26

Workout Buddy takes your work history into account

💪 Workout Buddy. Think of this as Apple’s virtual trainer that knows your fitness history and workout data to generate personalized, motivational insights. The Apple Intelligence-backed Workout Buddy gives you that extra push by speaking to you through your AirPods (or Bluetooth earbuds) during workouts and offers updates on your progress and an end-of-workout recap. Apple uses a new text-to-speech AI model to power the feature and dynamic generative voices based on Apple Fitness+ trainers. Now, Apple, please add David Goggins yelling at me for 30 minutes.

Smart Stack will use your location and routines to make smarter suggestions.

📚 Smart Stack gets… smarter. Apple’s proactive prompt recommendations will use prediction algorithms, contextual data, and sensor data from your watch, as well as a better understanding of your daily routine. This could, for example, show you a shortcut to fire up a strength training exercise when you arrive at your gym at your usual time.

⌚️ Flick away notifications. Apple is adding a new gesture to watchOS 26: a wrist flick. Quickly twist your wrist away from your body, and you can dismiss notifications, incoming calls, silence a timer or alarm, and more. It’ll be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2.

visionOS 26

These two things now go together: Apple Vision Pro + PSVR 2 Sense controllers. Stay tuned for my testing. (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🥽 PSVR 2 game controllers. Hand gestures can only go so far in some games, so Apple’s use of Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 Sense controllers is a step in the right direction for new and existing Vision Pro games that need it. Apple’s headset also works with a PS5 DualSense and other Bluetooth game pads.

I can draw all over the house like when I was 3 years old, but I won't get in trouble this time.

🖋️ Draw in 3D. Logitech Muse is a stylus built for Vision Pro, allowing you to draw and collaborate with six degrees of freedom. Apple showed off how this can be used to measure and annotate virtual objects in a shared environment (where two or more people use a headset).

After (visionOS 26)/ Before (visionOS 1) versions of Personas

👋 Realistic Personas. Apple’s avatars have come a long way, and in visionOS 26, they’re becoming more realistic, with “hair, lashes and complexion” captured. The extra detail and motion make avatars look less like a bad PS2 game model and more like a PS5 Pro character.

Spatial Widgets, including calendar and photo widgets can be pinned in place to walls.

🕧 Spatial Widgets. Pin a widget to your wall and it’ll stay there. Apple showed off a calendar clock and weather widgets with custom frame widths, colors, and depth. You can even leave a music album or photo pinned to a wall, and Vision Pro will remember where you leave both widgets and apps even after a headset restart.

Make your own 360º content for Vision Pro with gear from GoPro, Insta360 and Canon

📺 Wide FOV content. Adobe Premiere will let you edit and preview video in Vision Pro, and Apple has partnered with GoPro, Insta360, and Canon to support native playback of 180º, 360º, and wide field-of-view video inside the headset. Finally, I get to make my own Apple Immersion movie like Submerged.

Why stop at the Moon? The latest Apple Vision Pro environment brings you to the largest planet in the solar system

👀 Small touches. While not mentioned in great detail during the WWDC keynote, Apple is adding a lot of other features in the transition from visionOS 2 to visionOS 26: Look to Scroll, 90Hz hand tracking, a Jupiter environment (why stop at the Moon?), and, my favorite small new perk, unlock iPhone with Vision Pro. Now there’s less of a reason to take off the headset.

tvOS 26

Switch to your profile when your Apple TV wakes up so that you get YOUR recommendations and watch history

👥 Pick your profile quicker. There’s a new option in tvOS 26 that allows you to have your Apple TV’s profiles displayed upon waking. That way, when you’re ready to watch your favorite show, you can switch back from a family member’s profile without shuffling through settings.

Admit it, you've used your iPhone as a prop microphone before. Now it actually works as a karaoke mic.

🎤 Sing in Apple Music. Karaoke is a focal point of this year’s Apple TV software upgrade, and we’re not upset about it. With tvOS 26 and iOS 26, you can use a new feature in Apple Music that lets you sing into your iPhone’s microphone and have your voice blended with the music playing on your TV. You can follow along with the lyrics on your TV in real time and have a proper karaoke setup in your living room, all without needing to buy a party speaker and microphones.

FaceTime notifications with Contact Posters come up on Apple TV

📹 Improved FaceTime experience. tvOS 26 comes with an enhanced experience when placing and answering FaceTime calls. Now, you’ll see Contact Posters pop up on your Apple TV to make the conversation a bit more personal, while Live Captions are being expanded to include French, German, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, and Spanish. What’s more, FaceTime audio calls will show up on your TV and can then be answered on a connected HomePod or iPhone.

When will Apple release all of these features?

iOS 26 and other software will come in three waves for developers, the public wishing to beta test it, and everyone else.

Apple says that iOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26 will all be released this Fall. They’re currently in beta among developers, with a public beta arriving sometime in July.

🎮 The first-ever Xbox handheld is coming from Microsoft and Asus

♊ It comes in a pair: the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X

💰 Xbox Ally may cost $499-$599; Xbox Ally X $750-$899

📆 It’ll launch in holiday 2025 to rival the Nintendo Switch 2

💪 Xbox Ally X is powerful with AMD’s Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme chip, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery

⚙️ Xbox Ally has a Ryzen Z2 A chip, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery

😍 Both have a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display and run an Xbox-themed Windows 11

Our Asus ROG Ally X review called that impressive PC gaming handheld “the king of handhelds” last year. Microsoft took notice and partnered with Asus to create the first-ever Xbox handheld in two flavors: the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally.

Is this really the Xbox handheld we’ve been waiting for, or a re-skinned Asus handheld with AMD’s Z2 Extreme chip and an Xbox button? Can the Xbox interface built on top of Windows 11 make the handheld easier to use than past PC gaming handhelds? We won’t know for sure until this holiday. It’ll need to compete not only with the new Lenovo Legion Go S Steam OS, but also with the Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch 2…

🎮 The next Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock is coming soon

🌟 The Shortcut tracked Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle on Friday

🔜 Those orders are being fulfilled early this week, so more stock is imminent

💬 Priority Alerts: The Shortcut subscribers can enter our Substack Chat for 1:1 help and get alerts about the specific restock time

🔔 Turn on notifications for Matt Swider on X to get additional alerts

If you missed the biggest Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock in the US, I have good news. The Shortcut can report exclusively that most Switch 2 online orders are being fulfilled, though some have been canceled. Based on that updated timeline, I now expect the console to be back in stock next week.

If you missed the biggest Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock in the US, I have good news. The Shortcut can report exclusively that most Switch 2 online orders are being fulfilled, though some have been canceled. Based on that updated timeline, I now expect the console to be back in stock next week.

Want a leg up? The Shortcut subscribers got a notification when Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle came in stock on June 6 at 11:36 pm ET, and we reported on the news that Walmart would have “twice as much inventory” as it did on launch day, according to our exclusive US retail sources. We’re ready to do it again.

📱 We’ve already installed the iOS 26 developer beta to preview the changes

🖼️ We have 12 photos of what the new update looks like, at least in its current form

🪟 Apple’s Liquid Glass design language adopts a three-dimensional aesthetic

📋 We demo the most notable features Apple announced for iOS 26

Max is on a Liquid Metal diet until September, diving into the iOS 26 developer beta to preview all of the changes coming to your iPhone.

What’s it look like? In case you’re rightfully cautious and don’t want to test unfinished beta software, Max took 12 photos of what iOS 26 looks like on his spare iPhone (the same one he used for his iPhone 16 Plus review for The Shortcut).

Apple Vision Pro next to a Sony PSVR 2 Sense controller. In visionOS 26, they’ll work together. (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🎮 Apple Vision Pro will support new game controllers as part of VisionOS 26

🙌 PlayStation VR 2 Sense controllers offer advanced tracking, feedback, and motion sensing features

👍 Key features include finger touch detection and IR position tracking for precise interaction

🤔 It's unclear if Apple will retain all PSVR 2 controller features, like trigger effects and haptics

During its WWDC 2025 event, Apple revealed that the Apple Vision Pro will support controllers for compatible games as part of VisionOS 26, opening up new gaming possibilities for the headset.

However, Apple isn't making its own VR controllers. Instead, it's decided to borrow Sony's PSVR 2 Sense controllers to get the job done – which will please those who already own a PlayStation VR2.

It helps that the PSVR 2 Sense controllers are excellent. They feature advanced tracking, feedback, and connectivity features. The controllers also include a six-axis motion sensing system with a gyroscope and accelerometer, along with finger touch detection and IR position tracking for precise movement and interaction.

🕹️ Apple's new ‘Games' app is coming to iOS 26, macOS 26 and iPadOS 26

🆕 It’s a games hub like Game Center (2010-2016), with new perks

👀 Prioritizes game updates, recommendations, and Apple Arcade releases

🥇 New challenges offer score-based competitions for added gameplay excitement with friends and family

🎮 Users can navigate the app with a controller, like the PS5 DualSense

Remember Game Center from 2010 to 2016? Well, it’s coming back as “Games,” a brand new app for iOS 26, macOS 26, and iPadOS 26.

The radically overhauled look and feel has a hub for your mobile game library, a tab to “Play Together” with friends, Challenges to make things interesting, and a dedicated tab for Apple Arcade releases. See you on the Leaderboards this fall, friends!

📱 Samsung has posted a teaser that shows off its next foldable

📖 A book-style foldable, likely the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is shown in shadow

👀 Plot twist: Samsung uses the word “Ultra,” hinting at a new phone tier

📸 This foldable has a “powerful” camera, backing up prior rumors

📅 July is when leaks say the Galaxy Z Fold 7 series will arrive

We’ve been hearing a lot of Galaxy Z Fold 7 rumors lately, and it looks like they’ll soon be proven true or false with an official announcement from Samsung.

The company has posted a new teaser GIF that showcases a large phone-shaped device unfolding, which directly hints at the next Galaxy Z Fold. What’s most interesting, though, is how the word “Ultra” is used in Samsung’s press release, hinting that the Z Fold 7 could be part of the same family as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

🔊 Sony recently announced its Ult Field 3 speaker, and I got to test it

☀️ It’s priced at $199 and offers a durable design that’s perfect for summertime

👜 The included strap makes carrying it around super easy

🎶 Sound quality is loud and crisp, with a special button for a bass boost

🛶 I took it in a kayak, parks, and a barbecue at the shore - here’s what it’s like to use

Sony revamped its Bluetooth speaker lineup with the Ult Field 3, Field 5, and Tower 9, which we got to check out during an early demo hosted by the company. Recently, I had a chance to spend more time with the lower-end Field 3, a $199 speaker with a durable design and promising sound quality.

I tested the speaker in a variety of different scenarios, from playing lo-fi at my desk to blasting the new Morgan Wallen album aboard a kayak in Lakes Bay. My conclusion? This is one of the best speakers you can get for summertime thanks to its impressive sound quality, durability, and portability. Plus, it’s $199, making it a no-brainer alternative to the JBL Charge 6 and Beats Pill if you want high-quality sound and bass.

Tinker with the Nintendo Switch 2 to get the best settings and extend your battery life. (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

👉 You can optimize your Nintendo Switch 2 experience by tweaking key settings for TV and handheld modes, focusing on display, audio, and system adjustments

😍 Ensure optimal visuals by enabling HDR, calibrating RGB Range, and adjusting screen size to match your 4K TV’s capabilities

🎧 You can also improve audio with the Pro Controller by disabling 'Lower Maximum Headphone Volume' for better sound output

🔋 Extend battery life and enhance convenience with features like 'Stop Charging Around 90%' and 'Maintain Wired Connection in Sleep Mode.'

While most people will be happy with the out-of-the-box setup of the Nintendo Switch 2, more discerning users will want to tweak a couple of settings to get the most out of the system.

Some of the default options aren't the most ideal, which is why we wanted to share every setting we've discovered (and promptly changed) during our hands-on time with the Nintendo Switch 2.

🎮 CoD Black Ops 7 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC

🤔 Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t on the list yet despite a 10-year Microsoft-Nintendo deal

👍 Activision has confirmed efforts to bring Call of Duty to Switch, hinting at a future reveal for Black Ops 7 on Switch 2

⚙️ Switch 2's upgraded hardware, including Nvidia DLSS and RT cores, supports more intensive games like Black Ops 7

📆 The latest Call of Duty is likely to land in late October or early November

The Nintendo Switch 2 was a notable omission in the latest Call of Duty reveal. Nintendo’s new console is more than a match for PS4 and Xbox One in terms of graphical horsepower, and Microsoft also signed a binding 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo’s platforms as part of its protracted Activision Blizzard acquisition.

We’re diving into the evidence that points to whether we can expect Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Switch 2 to be released, and when an announcement could be made.

