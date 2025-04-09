(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🔊 Sony has announced a new line of Ult Bluetooth speakers

🤘 The Field 5 and Field 3 are designed to be taken anywhere with durable designs and punchy sound quality

🎤 The Tower 9 is meant to serve as your primary party speaker - and it’s perfect for karaoke

🛍️ All of the new speakers launch today at various retailers

Sony is ready to get the party started with new additions to its Ult Power Sound series of Bluetooth speakers. Today, the company has announced three new speakers under the brand: the Field 5, Field 3, and the Tower 9. We spent some time with them during a briefing in New York City, and we were impressed, to say the least.

(Credit: Max Buondonno, Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Field 5 and Field 3 are Sony’s latest portable speakers, aimed at becoming your new go-to for days at the beach, picnics in the park, or barbecues this summer. Both offer robust, durable designs with water and dust resistance (IP66 for Field 3, IP67 for Field 5), rust resistance, and straps for easy portability. The Field 5 is the only one that gets 360-degree Party Lights that sync with your music.

Sony includes its X-Balanced Speaker Unit in both models that contains a woofer, two passive radiators, and two tweeters in the Field 5, with one less tweeter in the Field 3. Both offer punchy, clear sound quality; during our demo, the company played a few songs with each speaker and it was evident these are bass-driven speakers. Not only do they offer punchy bass in their normal setting, but Sony’s special “ULT Power Sound” button sends audio quality to a new level with even louder bass and volume. We’ll need to test out more music and other forms of audio to get the full scope of what they’re capable of, so stay tuned.

The Field 5 can last up to 25 hours on a full charge, while the Field 3 can last 24 hours. Both come with features like Party Connect (Sony’s way of pairing multiple Ult-branded speakers for bigger sound), multi-point connections, Bluetooth Fast Pair, and USB-C charging. You also get an audio-in port on the Field 5 if you don’t want to use Bluetooth.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Then there’s the Tower 9, which could become the ultimate party speaker for The Shortcut office. The speaker comes with four tweeters for delivering 360-degree sound, with two mid-range speakers for improved vocal clarity. There’s also a huge woofer that delivers powerful bass. Sony’s demo was filled with plenty of EDM music which sounded great, as you might expect. We’ll certainly be testing it a lot over the next couple of weeks.

Like the Field series speakers, the Tower 9 comes with an ULT button for punchier bass and sound quality, and there are party lights on the top for livening everything up. It can last up to 25 hours on a full charge, and there’s an alternative Tower 9AC model that delivers 24/7 performance thanks to an AC adapter. You can pair your phone to it for Bluetooth playback, use audio line-in for a hardwire connection, or even using a digital audio cable to connect it to your TV for theater-quality sound.

In addition, the speaker is easy to move around the room thanks to wheels on the bottom and a handle at the top.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sony is also announcing its new Ult Mic system, which includes two microphones that pair with the company’s new speaker series for fun karaoke sessions. There are places to store both mics on the Tower 9 as well.

Sony is launching all three Ult speakers today. The Field 5 is priced at $329.99, the Field 3 costs $199.99, the Tower 9 is $899.99, and the Tower 9AC is $749.99. You can pick them up at Amazon, Best Buy, Sony’s website, and other Sony-authorized retailers.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.