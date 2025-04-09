Spider-man messed up, but PS5 Pro gaming looks fanastic on the Samsung Frame Pro (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📣 Samsung begins selling its Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs starting today

📺 Samsung 4K S95D in 55- to 83-inch starts at $2,299

🖥️ Samsung 4K S90D in 42- to 83-inch starts at $1,299

🎬 Samsung 4K S85D in 55- to 83-inch starts at $1,499

🖼️ Samsung 4K Frame Pro in 65- to 85-inch starts at $2,199

🎨 Samsung 4K Frame in 43 to 65-inch starts at $899

Samsung has announced that its 2025 QD-OLED 4K TVs and Frame Pro begin shipping today, April 9, and now we know the prices of each TV size.

Samsung S95F QD-OLED

The Samsung S95F is the company's flagship QD-OLED TV that features a new Glare-Free finish and wireless transmitter box similar to the Samsung QN990F 8K TV and Frame Pro. Samsung claims this is its brightest-ever OLED screen. It also features an improved OLED HDR Pro feature, which uses AI powered by the TV’s new NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor to analyze and improve the picture’s contrast and picture quality. Lastly, the Samsung S95F has been upgraded with a faster 165Hz refresh rate, a tick higher than the 144Hz on the Samsung S95D we reviewed and loved last year.

The Samsung S95F comes in 55- to 77-inch screen sizes, with prices starting at $2,299, and it’s available today. Samsung will roll out an 83-inch model in the near future

55" Samsung S95F: $2,299

65" Samsung S95F: $3,299

77" Samsung S95F: $4,499

Samsung S90F QD-OLED

The Samsung S90F comes a tick lower than the company’s flagship QD-OLED TV. It still features a richly colorful and contrasty screen and Samsung’s top NQ4 AI Gen3 ProcessorHowever, it only features a 144Hz refresh rate and wired connectivity for consoles and other devices. The OLED HDR+ feature will also use AI to analyze each scene playing on the screen, from improved lighting from fireworks in the night sky to a golden sunset.

The Samsung S90F is available today in 42- to 83-inch screen sizes, with prices starting at $1,299.

42" Samsung S90F: $1,299

48" Samsung S90F: $1,499

55" Samsung S90F: $1,799

65" Samsung S90F: $2,499

77" Samsung S90F: $3,499

83" Samsung S90F: $5,399

Samsung S85F QD-OLED

The Samsung S85F is the company’s entry-level QD-OLED TV, offering pure blacks, bright whites, and Pantone-Validated colors. It’s PS5 Pro and Switch 2 ready, with an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Users can also enjoy AI-enhanced colors with Color Booster Pro, powered by the TV’s NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. The Samsung S85F starts at a reasonable $1,499 for a 55-inch screen. It’s available now and comes in up to 83-inch screen options.

55" Samsung S85F: $1,499

65” Samsung S85F: $1,999

77” Samsung S85F: $2,999

83” Samsung S85F: $4,499

Samsung Frame Pro

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Samsung Frame Pro TV is one of our most anticipated TVs of the year. It’s finally received the Neo QLED (mini LED) upgrade that greatly improves its brightness and local dimming for greater contrast. It also has a new Wireless One Connect box that makes wall-mounting this TV even easier than ever. The refresh rate has also been bumped up to 144Hz to make this seemingly art gallery TV even more of a gaming beast.

The Samsung Frame Pro TV is available in 65- to 85-inch screen sizes with prices starting at $2,199. It’s available now.

65” Samsung Frame Pro: $2,199

75” Samsung Frame Pro: $3,199

85” Samsung Frame Pro: $4,299

Samsung Frame TV

Not to be forgotten, the Samsung Frame TV has also been upgraded with a faster 144Hz refresh rate and the latest NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor. Samsung has expanded its Art store with over 3,000 works from over 1,000 artists. And in case you still can’t find something you’d like to display, the Frame TV is capable of generating its own artwork with AI. The Frame TV also comes in smaller sizes compared to the Frame Pro, starting with 43-inch screens.

The Samsung Frame TV is available now in 43- to 65-inch screens starting at $899.

43” Samsung The Frame: $899

50” Samsung The Frame: $1,099

55” Samsung The Frame: $1,299

65” Samsung The Frame: $1,799

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.