During its WWDC 2025 event, Apple revealed that the Apple Vision Pro will support controllers for compatible games as part of VisionOS 26, opening up new gaming possibilities for the headset.

However, Apple isn't making its own VR controllers. Instead, it's decided to borrow Sony's PSVR 2 Sense controllers to get the job done – which will please those who already own a PlayStation VR2.

It helps that the PSVR 2 Sense controllers are excellent. They feature advanced tracking, feedback, and connectivity features. The controllers also include a six-axis motion sensing system with a gyroscope and accelerometer, along with finger touch detection and IR position tracking for precise movement and interaction.

It remains to be seen if Sony will allow Apple to keep the PSVR 2 Sense controllers' trigger effects and haptic feedback, which helps make things more immersive. As we've seen with PSVR 2 support for PC, Sony locked off many of the headset's best features, including rumble, HDR, and eye-tracking. Hopefully that won't be the case here.

Apple Vision Pro’s support for controllers ties in with Apple’s redesign of Game Center. It’s now called the “Games” app, and has been redesigned to focus on the games you love and your friends.

