🍎 Today is the day: WWDC 2025 is here

🔄 Refresh this page for live updates during the show!

👀 Apple’s opening keynote is expected to be chock-full of announcements

📱 The company is expected to rename all of its software, introduce a major redesign, and focus less on Apple Intelligence

📋 We expect to hear about iOS 26, macOS 26 “Tahoe,” watchOS 26, visionOS 26, and more during the keynote

⌚️ The keynote kicks off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

🔴 LIVE

12:58 PM: Second cold brew is here. Let’s get this party started. 🎉

12:53 PM: This is definitely the most excited I’ve been for WWDC in years.

12:36 PM: Apple’s big redesign across its operating systems will be one of the largest (if not the largest) in the company’s history. I’m curious to see how it all blends together.

12:19 PM: If it’s called iOS 19, we’re definitely suing Apple, right? (Kidding, obviously… I think…)

12:14 PM: The coffee will be endlessly flowing through my system today, mind you. Gotta keep sharp since we’re expecting so many announcements this afternoon.

12:13 PM: I’m officially settled at my desk after flying home from Nashville early this morning. Let’s do this thing.

🔴 Live updates will be posted here. Stay tuned!

One of the biggest days in Apple’s history is upon us. WWDC 2025 kicks off today at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT with the company’s opening keynote, where we expect to hear a flurry of announcements from upgrades to Apple’s software to new developer tools.

Obviously, the thing we’re all most excited to see is iOS 26. Apple’s successor to iOS 18 is expected to adopt a new naming scheme that follows years instead of version numbers, as well as get a complete redesign that resembles what visionOS looks like on the Apple Vision Pro. The rest of Apple’s software upgrades are expected to follow suit, including watchOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, and more. macOS 26 will also get the two big changes, and rumor has it it’ll be named after Lake Tahoe to boot.

Apple is also expected to talk about AI at some point, although we won’t be hearing “Apple Intelligence” as often as last year. Due to internal issues developing its AI tools, Apple will use 2025 as a sort of gap year to work on it more. We don’t expect the whole show to be absent of AI, but it won’t be the focal point.

I’m sitting at my desk in New York City, sipping refreshing cold brew, ready to cover all of Apple’s announcements in The Shortcut’s official WWDC 2025 live blog. Stay tuned to this page for live updates during the show, and remember to share it with your friends when it kicks off this afternoon.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.