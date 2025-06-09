🆕 Apple Game Center is now the 'Games' app

👀 The Games app prioritizes updates, recommendations, and Apple Arcade releases

🎮 Users can navigate the app with a controller, like the PS5 DualSense

🥇 New challenges offer score-based competitions for added gameplay excitement with friends and family

Apple has redesigned its Game Center app as part of its iOS 26 revamp. It's also part of Apple's ongoing efforts to establish itself as a viable gaming platform. So what’s changed?

iOS 26 radically overhauls Game Center's look and feel, while adding several improvements and features. Half a billion people play games on their iPhone, according to Apple, which may explain why Apple Game Center has been changed to the 'Games' app.

(Credit: Apple)

Inside the Games app, you'll see a brand-new design, along with what's most relevant to you and your games front and center, including updates and recommendations.

There's a dedicated tab for Apple Arcade, where you can get the latest releases and play the best Apple Arcade games available. The library tab lets you see all the games you've downloaded.

You can also navigate through the Games app using a controller, like the PS5 DualSense Controller. Challenges have also been added, providing score-based showdowns and more competitive elements for players to enjoy.

The Games app is also making gaming on Mac a better experience. A new Game Overlay lets you see a quick glance of your friends, what controller you’re using, and adjust system settings like brightness and sound. Apple revealed more high-end games are on the way to Mac, including inZOI later this year, and Apple’s API, MetalFX, is getting an upgrade.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.