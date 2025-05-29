(Credit: The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple is expected to announce iOS 26 during WWDC 2025

🤖 The update is rumored to be one of the biggest in Apple’s history, with a new design, advanced AI, and more

👀 While the software won’t likely roll out until September, the beta process is expected to kick off this summer

📅 Here’s when the first iOS 26 beta could be released

Apple has a big update on the way for iPhone users. The company is expected to announce iOS 26 (not iOS 19) during WWDC on June 9, and according to rumors, it could be one of the biggest updates to iOS in history. We’re expecting a complete redesign of the operating system along with a slew of new features, as well as upgrades to Apple Intelligence and Siri.

Given the amount of new stuff in the pipeline, iOS 26 has built up a ton of hype, which is getting people (including me) impatient for its eventual release. If you’re an enthusiast or a developer and you want to get your hands on iOS 26 as soon as possible, here’s when you can expect the first iOS 26 beta to drop.

iOS 26 developer beta release date prediction

☀️ A mid-day announcement. Apple typically announces major software updates during its WWDC keynote each year, and we expect the company to follow suit this year with iOS 26. The keynote kicks off on June 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT, which means we’ll get our first look at the update in the middle of the day.

⚙️ The beta drops afterward. After the WWDC keynote ends, Apple usually begins rolling out the first developer beta of all of its new software. We’ve seen this happen with virtually every other iteration of iOS in the past. Typically, WWDC keynotes run roughly two hours, and Apple releases a slew of betas within the next hour.

🔮 Our iOS 26 beta 1 release prediction. Based on this, we predict that the first iOS 26 beta will be released on June 9 at around 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. It could roll out a bit earlier than that or a bit later, depending on when Apple’s servers are ready for an influx of requests to join the developer beta program.

What about the iOS 26 public beta?

⛱️ Sometime in July. Apple usually releases 2-3 developer betas of its software before it releases the public beta, which is oftentimes more stable than the developer beta. If you’d rather wait for the iOS 26 public beta to get a taste of the new system, you’ll have to wait until July. That’s usually when Apple releases public betas, typically in the first or second week of the month. It’s hard to predict exact timing since this is such a large update and Apple might want to work on it more before public beta users can test it, but if history is any indication, the public beta will at least be out by August 1.

