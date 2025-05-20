📅 Apple has announced the schedule for WWDC 2025

🎙️ The big developer conference will begin with a keynote on June 9 at 10 a.m. PT

🤖 We can expect to hear a lot about AI amidst Apple’s huge internal shake-up

📱 We’re also expecting news on iOS 19, macOS 16, visionOS 3, and more

Apple has sent out invitations to the press and developers to tune into WWDC 2025. The company’s official schedule has been published, with the annual kick-off keynote occurring on June 9 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Afterward, Apple will host its annual Platforms State of the Union where the company dives deeper into the new tools that developers can take advantage of in future versions of iOS, macOS, and more. Both addresses will be followed up by a variety of developer sessions, group and one-on-one labs, and more.

🍎 WWDC 2025: what to expect

Apple’s developer conference this year will likely focus on AI a lot. The company has fallen behind competitors in getting its arsenal of AI tools out the door, making Apple Intelligence seem like a complete failure. While some utility like writing tools and ChatGPT integration into Siri are available, the promise of AI that Apple originally pitched at WWDC 2024 has yet to appear, all thanks to internal issues that caused the company to shake things up and restructure development.

Alongside AI, Apple will also likely talk about iOS 19, which is expected to get a huge redesign in a similar style to visionOS. Speaking of which, visionOS 3 will set the stage for some interesting accessibility developments in Apple’s headset category, including brain control for certain features and other functions involving your eyes.

Meanwhile, we could also see Apple lean into smart home gadgets more with rumored hardware like a smart display or refreshed HomePod. There will also be a slew of other software upgrades like iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and tvOS 19.

We’ll know all of Apple’s software plans for 2025 in a few weeks during WWDC. Be sure to stay tuned for all of our coverage.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.