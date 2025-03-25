📅 Apple has confirmed that WWDC will take place June 9-13 this year

🎬 The company’s kickoff keynote will be on June 9, and we expect a flurry of announcements

📱 The biggest announcement will likely be iOS 19, which is expected to get a huge redesign

🥽 Apple will also likely announce macOS 16, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3

🤖 Siri’s big AI upgrade could also be addressed after suffering internal issues

Apple has announced WWDC 2025 is set for June 9-13, and that likely means iOS 19 is right around the corner.

The company’s big developer conference is set to kick off on the 9th of June, and like every year, Apple will open it with a big keynote address where we typically see new versions of the company’s operating systems, AI, developer tools, and more. This year, we expect to see iOS 19 debut with a huge redesign, as well as an update on the big Siri AI upgrade that was recently delayed.

What to expect at WWDC 2025

📱 iOS 19. The announcement everyone is waiting for at WWDC is iOS 19, which is rumored to get a visionOS-like redesign with more depth across the entire system. Apple will also reportedly revamp how you interact with certain aspects of the UI, which sounds both interesting and intimidating. It’s unclear which aspects of iOS will get the biggest redesigns, but it seems like nothing is off-limits. After all, it’s reportedly the biggest update to iOS since iOS 7. We’ve also heard it’ll bring live translation to AirPods, which sounds nifty.

🤖 Apple Intelligence and Siri. Of course, Apple Intelligence will also take center stage during WWDC as Apple continues to roll out the features it initially promised with iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 lineup last year. The big question is whether Siri will get its promised AI upgrade with iOS 19 after facing serious internal issues that led to unreliability and other bugs in Apple’s tests.

🏠 More smart home gadgets. Apple could also announce new smart home devices that work with Apple Intelligence at WWDC so developers can build integrations before they ship. That could include Apple’s rumored smart home display, which is expected to look like a HomePod with an iPad mini strapped to the top.

🧑‍💻 A slew of other OS upgrades. We’re expecting to hear about macOS 16 during WWDC 2025 as well as iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, and visionOS 3. All of those systems (with the exception of macOS) could wind up looking more like visionOS like iOS 19, but it’s unclear whether Apple will stretch the upgrades that far across its products in one foul swoop.

💡 One more thing? There’s always a chance Apple surprises us with a new product or software feature at WWDC. We’ve seen the company announce big things like the Vision Pro and redesigned Mac Pro in the past, so it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see something we aren’t expecting during the show.

What’s dropping on June 9?

Apple usually releases the first developer betas of its new software that’s announced at WWDC right after the keynote. Since the show is expected to occur at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and usually runs for two hours, we can guess that the iOS 19 beta will be released at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on June 9, along with other betas like macOS 16 and watchOS 12.

We’ll be covering all of the biggest news from WWDC, so be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss out.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.