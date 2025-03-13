🎧 Apple is reportedly working on live translation for AirPods

🗣️ The feature will automatically translate what someone is saying to you to a language you can understand

👀 We’ve seen the feature in other headphones before, but not AirPods

📅 Apple is rumored to release it with iOS 19 this fall

Apple might make speaking to people in different languages much easier for AirPods users. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company is working on live translation for AirPods headphones that’ll automatically translate what someone says to you in a language you can understand. The feature is reportedly being worked on for iOS 19, which is expected to receive a major redesign.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple is working to bring live translation to AirPods with iOS 19. The feature has appeared on headphones outside of AirPods before; Google famously brought it to Pixel Buds, while other earbuds from brands like Timekettle integrate the technology using AI. It’s unclear how Apple’s version will work, but if there’s AI involved whatsoever, you can bet that Apple Intelligence will be mentioned.

Live translation picks up what a person is saying to you using your headphone’s microphones. If what’s spoken is in a language you can’t understand, the system will automatically translate it and play it back to you in real time. The AirPods with the best mics are the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max, but it’s unclear if the feature will be exclusive to the higher-end models or if it’ll also reach the AirPods 4.

It seems that this AirPods feature will be a small part of iOS 19, which is rumored to be a massive upgrade. Apple is reportedly working to redesign the entire system, resembling something similar to visionOS on the Apple Vision Pro. The new look is so big, in fact, that it’s even reportedly responsible for the delayed release of Apple’s first smart home display (well, that and all the Siri issues the company’s facing).

It’s unclear what else iOS 19 could add to the AirPods experience. Last year, iOS 18 was responsible for adding Hearing Aid functionality to the AirPods Pro 2. Apple is also rumored to be working on a new pair of AirPods with cameras and health sensors built in, but it’s unclear when they’ll ship.

We expect iOS 19 to be announced at WWDC this June.

Max Buondonno is Editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.