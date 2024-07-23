🍎 Apple will reportedly launch a foldable iPhone in the next 24 months

📆 The ‘iPhone Fold’ could launch as soon as early 2026, reports The Information

🙌 It’ll give you that small phone feel in the hand again while on the go

😏 Conveniently leaks heels of Samsung’s Galaxy Flip 6 release

Are you ready to fold your iPhone in half? It could happen in 24 months, as Apple is reportedly working on a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 right now.

Beyond the iPhone 16 slated to launch in September and next year’s iPhone 17, Apple is said to be working on a clamshell-style iPhone Fold that could launch as early as 2026, according to The Information.

Apple could mimic the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in 24 months

We’ve heard this rumor before, but now it seems as if Apple has moved beyond the conceptual stage and into product development. It has a codename and everything: V68. So far, my dream of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 competitor that’s a standard smartphone folded in half that can expand into an iPad Mini hasn’t been realized in the leaks yet.

There’s still a lot of work to be done. Apple will want to eliminate the crease plagues current foldable phones when they’re unfolded. At the same time, Apple will want to make its iPhone Fold as thin as possible so that it doesm’t suddenly double the girth of the iPhone 15 Pro Max when folded in half.

Today’s Apple leak comes on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 release tomorrow. It’s almost as if the world is signaling that, if you stick with an iOS device, Apple has an exciting “one more thing” in development… in two more years.