(Credit: Apple / The Shortcut)

🤖 A new report says Siri could get an AI upgrade this fall

📅 Apple delayed the release of its Apple Intelligence-infused Siri upgrade due to internal issues

📱 After some confusion, it seems like the upgrade could arrive with iOS 19

🤔 It’s unclear how long it’ll take for all the features to roll out

Apple could finally give Siri a big AI boost later this fall with iOS 19. That’s according to a new report from The New York Times which details some of the internal issues Apple has faced with developing the next generation of Siri and the executive shuffling that quickly followed its official delay.

According to the report, iOS 19 could bring Siri AI features that Apple originally promised would be part of iOS 18 as soon as this fall. The Times cites “three people with knowledge of [Apple’s] plans” as its sources, claiming that features like the ability to edit and send a photo through a Siri request will be released. Obviously, there are far more features Apple needs to roll out, but this would be a decent start.

It would also be a much earlier start than we were led to believe. Apple’s statement to Daring Fireball said that the company delayed its Siri AI upgrade by a year, which could mean we have to wait until 2026 or later for all of the features to roll out. At least for now, it seems like we’ll be getting our first taste of Apple’s revamped Siri with iOS 19 in the fall.

The mess behind the scenes that led to the upgrade’s delay seems pretty complicated, if the Times’ report is to be believed. Between arguments over budgets for GPUs to sourcing computing power from Google and Amazon, various disagreements and leadership problems led to one of the biggest product fumbles in recent Apple history.

The company believes there’s still plenty of time to ship AI features as other companies have yet to full flesh out their systems, according to the Times, but it’s clear Apple will have some catching up to do since other systems like Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot have begun picking up steam.

If this report is to be believed, we can expect Siri to get a big AI upgrade to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Air. Based on what we’ve seen in the past, the launch will likely occur in September, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.