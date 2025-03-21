(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The iPhone 17 is coming this year, and Apple will be dressing it up with a new Air model and - potentially - the first “Ultra” iPhone ever.

There’s a lot to be excited about with this year’s iPhone release cycle, but it seems like the phone at the entryway in the lineup - the regular iPhone 17 - will be pretty boring in comparison. Sure, the phone is expected to get its fair share of upgrades, but it won’t be getting a totally new design or new name. Instead, it’ll be a spec bump compared to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and that’s okay. Leave all the craziness to the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro.

For the normies among us, the iPhone 17 will get a handful of meaningful upgrades that’ll improve the everyday iPhone experience. That’s according to the rumors and leaks we’ve been combing through across the web, and we’ve rounded up the ones you need to know about.

iPhone 17 rumored release date and price

📅 September certainty. We’re almost certain that Apple will announce and release the iPhone 17 this September. The company has released almost every iPhone in September, and the past few years (besides 2020) are no exception. We say “almost certain” because Apple hasn’t confirmed any sort of release date or launch event for the phone, and we don’t expect to hear anything like that until the end of August when the company might send invites to the iPhone 17 keynote.

💰 The iPhone 16 price. We haven’t heard much about the price of the iPhone 17, but it’s likely that Apple will stick to the same $799 starting price as the iPhone 16 series. The company has been using that figure for the past few years, and unless inflation or tariffs truly get in the way of things, it seems safe to assume the iPhone 17 will be priced the same.

iPhone 17 design rumors

📐 iPhone 16S, anyone? The iPhone 17 is expected to receive the least amount of design changes this year compared to the rest of the lineup. In fact, the phone is expected to look identical to the iPhone 16 from 2024, complete with the same Action button, Camera Control, USB-C port, stereo speakers, camera setup, and Dynamic Island. You may as well call it an iPhone 16S from the outside.

🤏 Slightly larger. The only thing that might change is the size of the screen. Apple is rumored to increase the display size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, bringing it in line with the iPhone 16 Pro’s screen size and reserving the 6.1-inch size for the iPhone 16e. I’ve seen a lot of conflicting reports on this, so take it with a grain of salt.

iPhone 17 camera rumors

📸 Two is better than one. Unlike the iPhone 17 Air, Apple is expected to include dual cameras on the iPhone 17. As of now, we anticipate there being a 48MP main camera with a 12MP ultra-wide, although that could change over time as we learn more about the iPhone 17 camera system.

🤳 A boost for selfies. Across the entire iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is expected to replace the aging 12MP selfie camera with a new 24MP sensor. This will help bring in extra light and detail with each selfie you take, which is especially handy at night.

iPhone 17 specs rumors

📱 A big ProMotion. One of the most popular iPhone 17 rumors involves the screen. It’s been reported numerous times that the entire iPhone 17 family will come with ProMotion displays, which grants them 120Hz refresh rates. It’ll mark the first time the technology has come to a non-Pro iPhone since it debuted on the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021. It’s unclear whether the refresh rate will be able to slow down to 1Hz to enable the always-on display, but nonetheless, it looks like 60Hz screens will finally be kicked to the curb, at least for Apple’s higher-end iPhones.

🏎️ Faster speed with A19. As is the case with every new iPhone, Apple is expected to upgrade the chip inside the iPhone 17. The device will likely get the upcoming 3-nanometer A19 processor, which could deliver faster speeds with better efficiency compared to A18. The iPhone 17 is also expected to ship with 8GB of RAM, enough to enable Apple Intelligence.

⚡️ Quicker charging. We’re hearing that Apple could finally give users a boost in charging speed on the iPhone 17. Granted, that boost is only to 35W over USB-C, with the same 15W Qi2 wireless charging alongside it. Still, it would be nice to see the iPhone get faster at charging - 23W in the year 2025 is a little insane when phones like the OnePlus 13 can charge four times faster.

🛜 In-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Apple is expected to include its new in-house wireless chip that combines Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth into a single unit. It’ll reportedly offer improved performance over current Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips while also being more efficient for longer battery life. The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Air might also get the new chip, but rumors remain unclear as to which exact models will get it in the end.

📶 No C1 for you. The iPhone 16e introduced Apple’s own in-house 5G modem called C1 that supplies sub-6GHz 5G and is far more efficient than before. The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to come with the chip, but the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro will likely stick with a Qualcomm modem since Apple’s C1 doesn’t have mmWave 5G. Maybe the C2 will integrate it so every iPhone can get the more efficient chip.

