(Screenshot: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple’s big iPhone 17 event is scheduled for September 9

✅ The company confirmed the date in invitations sent out to the press

📱 We expect Apple to announce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro during the event

⌚️ Two new Apple Watches and a pair of AirPods Pro are also rumored to debut

📅 The event was rumored for mid-September numerous times

Apple is announcing the iPhone 17 on September 9. The company has sent out invitations to members of the press to attend its next event, which is scheduled for mid-September just like the rumors predicted. The company’s invite hints that whatever it announces will be “Awe dropping,” and based on the rumors we’ve heard, it’s going to be a packed show. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on the 9th.

Apple’s invitation to its September 9 event, sent out to members of the media. (Screenshot: Marques Brownlee / X)

🍎 iPhone 17 event: what to expect

📱 Four new iPhones. The September 9 event will serve as the place we see the iPhone 17 series for the first time. Rumors say that we’re getting four new iPhones this year: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the mysterious iPhone 17 Air. The base model iPhone 17 will look largely the same as the iPhone 16, while the iPhone 17 Pro will gain a huge camera visor on the back and a thicker design to fit larger batteries. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s thinnest phone to date at just 5.5mm, with a single rear camera and the company’s C1 5G modem.

⌚️ Two new Apple Watches. We also expect to see two new Apple Watches at the event: the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. It’s unclear what the Series 11 will bring to the table beyond a performance boost, but the Ultra 3 is said to come with satellite connectivity for Emergency SOS and a slightly larger display. We could also see new bands and colors for each Apple Watch.

🎧 AirPods Pro 3. Apple’s AirPods lineup is getting an upgrade, according to rumors, with the release of the AirPods Pro 3. The new earbuds are expected to come with a tweaked design that’ll include a slightly smaller case. A new chip will bring improved noise cancellation and sound quality, while a new sensor could measure your heart rate. They’ll also integrate with iOS 26’s Live Translation feature.

👀 Possibly even more. That’s not all we expect at Apple’s event. In addition to new products, we also expect to find out when iOS 26 and Apple’s other 2026 software upgrades will be released. We could also see a new version of the AirTag drop, as well as hear about plans for Apple’s future Apple Intelligence upgrades.

The Shortcut will be covering everything announced at the event. We’ll also be reviewing everything we get our hands on, so be sure to subscribe and be the first to know when content like our full iPhone 17 Pro review is live.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.