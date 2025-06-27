🎧 Apple’s unannounced AirPods Pro 3 might’ve just leaked… again

If you’re like me and are anxiously waiting for AirPods Pro 3 to come out, it seems like we might not have much more waiting to do.

The upcoming earbuds have been leaking more and more frequently, which usually indicates an imminent release. This time around, the buds have reportedly popped up in another reference in iOS 26 beta code, which further suggests the headphones will be released later this year when iOS 26 starts rolling out.

The code leak, first reported by MacRumors, was spotted by Juli Clover. A new numerical reference to an audio product was discovered in the second developer beta of iOS 26. Listed as “8239” in the code, the reference doesn’t tie to any existing audio products sold by Apple or Beats.

While there’s a chance it could be referencing a new Beats product, the device we keep hearing about in subsequent leaks is AirPods Pro 3. And since the buds were previously referenced in iOS 26, it’s most plausible to believe that the code is hinting at Apple’s next flagship AirPods.

Rumors suggest the AirPods Pro 3 will come with a tweaked design, complete with a slimmer case. Apple will reportedly include a new chip for improved noise cancellation and sound quality, while a new sensor could be implemented for heart rate detection to improve your fitness tracking game. The buds will also integrate with iOS 26 for Apple’s new Live Translation feature, allowing you to have conversations in two different languages and understand what the other person is saying.

As more references like this pop up, it seems more likely that AirPods Pro 3 will launch alongside the iPhone 17 series and Apple Watch Ultra 3 later this fall. We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything else.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.