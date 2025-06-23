(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple has released the second developer beta of iOS 26

📱 It’s the first update to Apple’s big Liquid Glass redesign for the iPhone

🪲 So far, people are already discovering a lot of bug patches and design fixes

📅 We still have to wait a little while longer before the iOS 26 public beta is released

Apple is hunting for bugs in iOS 26 and squashing them, or at least beginning the process of doing so.

The company has officially released iOS 26 developer beta 2, the second iteration of the biggest update to the iPhone since iOS 7. The beta is available to anyone part of the iOS 26 developer preview program, while those who are waiting for the iOS 26 public beta will need to wait a bit longer - that’s not coming until July.

With the second beta of iOS 26, Apple is starting to fix a lot of issues with the software. Many early testers (including yours truly) noticed a slew of issues with the first developer beta, which is to be expected from such an early version of the software.

In the second developer beta, those who have installed it have noticed a number of changes, including a slight revamp of the Control Center that makes it easier to see all of the controls. Notifications are also tweaked to provide more clarity and contrast, while system-level issues and instability complaints seem to be getting ironed out as well.

This won’t be a stable beta either, if previous developer beta programs from Apple are any indication, but it’s at least taking necessary steps to get iOS 26 in the place it needs to be ahead of its launch this fall.

Apple also released the second developer betas of iPadOS 26, macOS Taho 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

I’ll be updating the devices I’m testing with Apple’s new software to see if there are any new features or noticeable improvements onboard. Hit me up in our official Substack chat if you have any questions about the software while I use it.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoopand Instagram @LegendaryScoop.