(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple just announced iOS 26 at WWDC 2025

📱 It includes features like the new Liquid Glass design, Live Translations, new Phone and Camera apps, improvements to Messages, and more

📅 iOS 26 is currently in beta and will be released this fall

3️⃣ Apple has put out a list of iPhones compatible with the update, and three iPhones that work with iOS 18 were left off the list

📋 Here’s which iPhones will work with iOS 26, and which ones won’t

Apple hosted its annual WWDC developer conference this week, where the company announced its lineup of software updates for 2025. One of them was iOS 26, a completely redesigned take on the iPhone’s software with Apple’s new Liquid Glass interface and a boatload of new features.

We went over some of these in our iOS 26 features roundup, and we took the first iOS 26 beta for a test drive on my iPhone 16 Plus. That’s just one of the phones that will be compatible with the update when it’s released this fall, and with all the hype around it, you’re probably wondering whether your iPhone made the cut.

Here’s the good news: most of the phones compatible with iOS 18 will be supported by iOS 26. There are three devices being cut this year that will remain on iOS 18 moving forward, according to Apple’s official list. Wondering which iPhones they are? We’ve included the full list below.

iOS 26 compatible devices

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

As per Apple’s official website, here are the iPhones that will support iOS 26.

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

Wait, where’s the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR?

Unlike iOS 18, iOS 26 does not support the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR from 2018. We weren’t expecting Apple to support those devices anyway given their age, so it’s no surprise to see them left off of the compatibility list.

If you own one of these iPhones, there’s a chance Apple could ship the occasional security update as part of iOS 18 to keep you and your data safe. However, you won’t get any major updates like iOS 26. Instead, you’ll need to upgrade, which you might want to wait to do until later this year when the company drops the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro.

iOS 26 coverage continues

We’ll be keeping tabs on iOS 26 all summer leading up to its release in the fall. Stay tuned for more hands-on coverage with Apple’s redesigned OS for the iPhone.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.