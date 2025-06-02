(Credit: The Shortcut)

🍎 Apple is expected to announce iOS 26 at WWDC 2025

📱 The update will come with a complete redesign and a bunch of new features

📋 We expect a majority of iPhones to be supported, but some could be left on the cutting room floor

📲 Here are the devices we expect iOS 26 to support

Apple is readying the launch of one of its biggest upgrades to iOS in its history. Rumors say that iOS 26 is right around the corner, adopting a new year-based naming scheme that’ll also be reflected in other big software updates Apple has planned. Between that and a complete redesign, it seems like iOS 26 could be even bigger than the debut of iOS 7.

With so much anticipation building, you may be wondering if your phone will have support for iOS 26. After all, we’re all using our phones for much longer after we buy them, and your phone might be a few years old and nearly due for an upgrade.

While we’ll have to wait for Apple to publish its official list of iOS 26 supported devices, based on our own expert research and analysis, we can make a prediction as to which phones iOS 26 will run on. Here’s what we found.

iOS 26 supported devices prediction

Here’s the list of devices we expect iOS 26 to support, with ones that were supported by iOS 18 crossed out for context.

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

Why not iPhone XS and XR?

The iPhone XS and lower-end XR were released back in 2018, which means they turn seven years old in 2025. Up until this point, Apple has supported them with both major and minor software updates, but we expect that to go away starting with iOS 26.

Apple typically supports iPhones for 6-7 years after they’re released. The iPhone X, which came out in 2017, was supported until iOS 17 came out in 2023. The longest-supported iPhones, the 2014 iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, were supported until iOS 15 in 2021. Apple’s iPhone XS and XR are approaching the same timeframe, which likely signals their inevitable end of support.

Apple is also making a lot of changes to how iOS works, which could be too much for the XS and XR’s aging A12 Bionic processors to handle. With a stronger focus on AI, new under-the-hood optimizations, and a system-wide redesign, it would make sense that the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR weren’t fully equipped to run everything.

We’ve seen Apple surprise us, though

That being said, Apple is known for keeping a few things up its sleeve, and one of them could be broad iOS 26 support for all devices that currently run iOS 18, especially if there are performance and battery life improvements (two aspects of iOS 18 that have frustrated users since its release last year).

We don’t have any official confirmation from Apple on which iPhones will support iOS 26, but we won’t have to wait much longer. The company’s WWDC keynote kicks off next Monday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, and we’ll be covering everything here on The Shortcut. Stay tuned.

