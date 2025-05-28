(Credit: The Shortcut)

Apple’s big WWDC 2025 keynote is right around the corner, and we’re still getting plenty of leaks about what the company could announce. One of the most unexpected announcements? A renaming of all of its operating systems, including iOS 19, which will reportedly be called iOS 26.

The company is expected to begin aligning its big software upgrades with the year, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Apple is said to start this transition this year, coinciding with one of the largest visual overhauls that Apple has given its lineup of operating systems in years. Each OS, from iOS to macOS to watchOS and beyond, is expected to adopt a visionOS-like aesthetic, complete with glassy effects and more depth.

The name change will stretch across all of Apple’s software, adding “26” to the back of brands like iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. The list could look like this, if this report is accurate:

iOS 26 (upgrade from iOS 18)

iPadOS 26 (upgrade from iPadOS 18)

macOS 26 (upgrade from macOS 15)

watchOS 26 (upgrade from watchOS 11)

tvOS 26 (upgrade from tvOS 18)

visionOS 26 (upgrade from visionOS 2)

Bloomberg says that Apple sees this as a way to bring consistency to its branding and avoid confusion among both consumers and developers. Each OS will reflect the year after it’s released, similar to how car manufacturers release new vehicles branded with the following year at the front. Right now, almost all of Apple’s software has a different version number, from iOS 18 to macOS 15 to visionOS 2, so the change seems to make sense. Of course, it could also be confusing to jump from something like iOS 18 to iOS 26, but I digress.

Both Samsung and Microsoft have used similar naming schemes for their hardware and software, and it looks like Apple will be hopping on the bandwagon with its next wave of software releases.

WWDC 2025 kicks off on June 9 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.