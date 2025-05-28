(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📸 Apple is reportedly developing a 200MP camera for the iPhone

🤷 It’s unclear which iPhone the sensor could land on

🏞️ It’ll allow for capturing far more detail and clarity, as well as higher quality images when you zoom in

🤳 Another rumor suggests Apple is close to shipping an under-display selfie camera, which could wind up in the iPhone 19

Apple is always working on future products well before we ever see them, and it sounds like an iPhone with a 200MP camera could be one of them. That’s according to a new leak on Weibo shared by known leaker Digital Chat Station, who says that the company is in the process of developing it. It’s not clear which iPhone the sensor could land on, but it at least sounds like it’s on Apple’s roadmap.

A 200MP camera could help in a few areas. The most notable is zoom; with so many megapixels, you can zoom in 2x and take a 100MP photo, or 4x and opt for 50MP. You have a lot more detail to play with, which also helps with keeping your photos crisp in both well-lit environments and in the dark.

Some Android phones already come with 200MP sensors, famously Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Edge. Those cameras aren’t massively better than the 48MP cameras that Apple currently uses, but they do let you capture a lot more detail in your photos.

iPhone 19 could get an under-display selfie camera

In a similar vein, Digital Chat Station has also shared that the iPhone 19 could be the first iPhone to ship with an under-display selfie camera.

In a separate post, the leaker outlines that in 2026, Apple will move the necessary sensors for Face ID underneath the display, which is rumored to involve removing subpixels from the display itself. Meanwhile, the selfie camera will live in its own dedicated cutout to maintain quality. In 2027, the camera itself will move under the screen, allowing for an interruption-free display.

We have yet to see a company ship a camera underneath a display that’s actually good. Between Samsung’s efforts with the Galaxy Z Fold series to devices like Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 9i, no one has been able to maintain the quality of a normal selfie camera by moving it behind a screen. Maybe Apple can figure it out by 2027, but thus far, we haven’t seen a lot of examples of good under-display selfie shooters.

