(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

💻 Lenovo has announced the new Yoga Slim 9i at CES 2025

📷 It’s the first laptop to put the camera behind the display

🧘 There’s also a slew of updates for other Yoga laptops

💰 The Yoga Slim 9i starts at $1,849 and goes on sale in February

Lenovo has done what no laptop company has done yet: it put a webcam behind the display on the Yoga Slim 9i. Announced at CES 2025, this marks the first time an under-display camera has been used in a laptop. We’ve seen companies like Huawei hide it in Function row keys before, while others have kept chunky bezels around to accommodate the sensor. But Lenovo went all the way and hid it in the screen, similar to the way smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 do it.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I got to go hands-on with the Yoga Slim 9i during a briefing with Lenovo, and the 32MP webcam looked fine. At first glance, the quality didn’t seem to be up to snuff with what you’d get from a camera that’s not tucked behind a 14-inch OLED, but it seemed good enough for video calls here and there.

To commemorate the new technology, Lenovo gave the Yoga Slim 9i a really spiffy design. It comes with a glass lid that has enough sheen to catch your attention from a mile away, while the aqua-green color helps it stand out among the competition and fit in with the rest of Lenovo’s lineup. The Yoga Slim 9i features a 14-inch 4K 120Hz OLED display that’s absolutely stunning, while the bezels around it remain razor-thin thanks to the new camera placement.

You’ll find Intel’s second-generation Core Ultra chips inside (up to a Core Ultra 7) with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The laptop also comes with a dedicated NPU for processing AI tasks, which will help speed up things like Copilot. Lenovo is even throwing in its own AI Now chat bot built on top of Meta’s Llama 3.0 model, allowing you to search for information in your files, generate emails, and more.

There are twin Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and a 75Wh battery in this guy, which Lenovo says can last up to 17 hours on a full charge. I’ll be the judge of that when I get my unit in to review. The Yoga Slim 9i also comes with four speakers and Dolby Atmos audio. I’ve been a fan of Lenovo Yoga laptop speakers for a long time, so I’m excited to test these in my full review.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Lenovo is also announcing updates for other Yoga laptops in its lineup at CES 2025. The Yoga Book 9i, Lenovo’s dual-screen laptop that I gave a positive review, is being updated with a slightly thinner and lighter design. The bezels around the twin 14-inch OLED screens are shrinking a bit, and there’s a bigger 88Wh battery inside. What really caught my attention was the backlight on the keyboard; the two versions I’ve tested haven’t had one, so I’m excited that this third generation makes it easier to type at night (y’know, when all great writers work, like me).

There’s also a new Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition that features a compact design and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen that can reach 1,100 nits. It comes with the latest Intel Core Ultra chips, Copilot+ certification, and Lenovo’s suite of Aura Edition features which includes smart settings, posture correction reminders, easy access to support lines, and more. The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 has a similar configuration to the Slim 7i but can bend 360 degrees to enter tablet mode.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The Yoga 7i 2-in-1 is also being updated with new chips and AI features, alongside the IdeaPad Pro 5i. It seems like the folks at Lenovo want to ensure customers that if you buy a laptop from them in 2025, it’ll have AI in it, hence all of these updated laptops.

The Yoga Slim 9i starts at $1,849 and goes on sale next month. You can check out pricing and availability for the other laptops we went over below.

Yoga Book 9i : May 2025, $1,999

Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition : January 2025, $1,099

Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition : February 2025, $1,599

Yoga 7i 2-in-1 : February 2025, $899

IdeaPad Pro 5i: July 2025, $1,599

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.