(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

🎮 Lenovo just announced its newest handheld gaming console

👾 Called the Legion Go S, the device can run either Windows or Steam OS

🕹️ It’s powered by AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 Go processor

💰 Lenovo will price it starting at $499 and launch it in May

Remember the Legion Go? It’s Lenovo’s first handheld gaming console that brings PC-level gaming on the go, all with a device that can technically transform into a miniature Windows laptop. While the concept and approach didn’t quite equal a killer console, Lenovo isn’t giving up as it announced the Legion Go S at CES 2025 with a more cohesive design, better performance, and the option to choose between Windows and Steam OS.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

The Legion Go S is a big departure from the original Legion Go, mainly because you can’t detach the controllers and turn it into a little PC. Instead, the console is a single piece with a form factor that’s not too different than the Asus ROG Ally 7, all the way down to the white paint job. The whole console feels more uniform and better built when you pick it up, which is a welcome change.

The screen shrunk a bit, going from 8.8 inches to 8 inches on the new model. All the same controls on either side are here (minus the touchpad), and it’s still powered by Windows 11.. for the most part. If you’d rather not have Microsoft’s OS to access your favorite games, you can also choose a variant of the Legion Go S powered by Steam OS. This marks the first time a third-party console has officially run Valve’s Steam OS out of the box, which is a huge deal for the gaming community who might want something different than a Steam Deck to game on.

Left to right: Steam Deck, Legion Go S, Legion Go. (Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Under the hood, Lenovo is using AMD’s new Ryzen Z2 Go processor which promises solid performance, but you can still choose the Z1 Extreme if you need extra speed. You also get up to 32GB of RAM, a 55.5Wh battery, Wi-Fi 6e, two USB-C ports, and a microSD card reader.

I got to toy around with the Legion Go S ahead of its unveiling, and while I’m no gamer, I can immediately tell this is a more appealing console than the original Legion Go, which felt clunky and unfinished compared to this new model. We’ll be passing our review sample to one of our gaming experts at The Shortcut, but from my perspective, this could be a game changer for the portable console market.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Lenovo says the Legion Go S with Steam OS starts at $499 while the one powered by Windows starts at $729. The former is scheduled to launch this May, while the latter is launching later this month.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.