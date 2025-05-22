(Credit: Matt Swider, Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

👓 Apple will reportedly release its first AI-powered smart glasses in 2026

📷 The glasses will come with cameras, microphones, speakers, and a custom Apple-built chip

📅 The company is expected to ship them later next year to better compete with other glasses like Meta Ray-Bans and Android XR

⌚️ To help accelerate development, the company is reportedly shelving plans for a camera-equipped Apple Watch

Apple wants to make its own smart glasses a reality in the very near future, and it seems like that could happen in 2026. The company is rumored to have scheduled the launch of its first pair of AI smart glasses for later next year, according to a report from Bloomberg. This will be the second device design to be worn on your head that Apple has ever shipped, and it’ll undoubtedly be the biggest competitor to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. The rumor comes as Google readies the launch of Android XR glasses and former Apple design chief Jony Ive joins forces with OpenAI on new AI devices.

The smart glasses will reportedly ship with all the necessary tech to power different AI experiences, including cameras, microphones, speakers, and a custom Apple-built chipset. The glasses will focus on artificial intelligence instead of augmented reality (AR), which is still a few years away according to the most recent rumors.

Bloomberg says the glasses will be able to take pictures and videos, answer phone calls, translate languages, offer turn-by-turn directions, and more. You’ll also be able to talk to Siri, which is expected to get a huge upgrade by the time the glasses ship. It doesn’t seem like the glasses will have a display, according to Bloomberg’s report.

As for the design, Bloomberg says Apple’s smart glasses will resemble the Meta Ray-Bans but be “better made.” Apple is reportedly prepping to produce “large quantities” of prototypes before the end of the year for evaluation. It’s unclear when we’ll first learn about the glasses from Apple, but the company is rumored to release them in late 2026.

With the quicker ship date ahead, Apple seems to be consolidating resources by reportedly shelving its plans for a camera-equipped Apple Watch. The Visual Intelligence-capable watch was rumored to arrive in 2027, but now, it seems like the only device to gain cameras that year will be AirPods.

Apple’s first pair of smart glasses will be an important stepping stone toward normal-sized AR glasses. The company is reportedly working on a lighter version of the Apple Vision Pro to further its progress, and at least on paper, it seems like the Vision Pro and smart glasses will meet in the middle some day to provide the ultimate facial computing experience.

It’s unclear how much the Apple smart glasses could cost. Meta’s Ray-Bans cost $299 and up, depending on whether you get prescription lenses.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.