📸 Fujifilm X half is a half-pint-sized camera with a big 1-inch sensor

🪶 Weighs just 8.5 ounces and is nearly half the size of an iPhone

🤳 Fitted with a vertically-oriented 17.74MP sensor and 32mm f2.8 lens to match smartphone cameras

🎥 Film camera vibes with a physical Frame Advance Lever and aperture dial

🎞️ Features 13 film simulations with extra effects like film grain, date stamps, light leaks, halos, and expired film

📷 Film Camera Mode mimics disposible cameras with one film simulation, limited exposures, and no picture previewing

The Fujifilm X half is a tiny camera that aims to entice both smartphone photographers and nostalgic film shooters.

It’s is absolutely tiny and weighs just 8.5 ounces. Next an iPhone, it’s only half as tall to match its moniker, but then its 17.74MP 1-inch sensor is much larger than the iPhone 16 Pro’s tiny 1/1.56" camera. In front of the 1-inch sensor is a wide-angle 32mm f2.8 lens (10.2mm physically). Together, the larger sensor and wider-open lens should help it resolve low-light photos better and capture more depth of field than the iPhone can pull off without simulated depth effects.

Look how tiny it is next to an iPhone and instax printer (credit: Fujifilm)

Featuring a vertically aligned image sensor, so the Fujifilm X half shoots 3:4 images designed to mimic smartphones and half-frame film cameras. Even the screen is vertically oriented, so the only way to capture a landscape photo is to rotate the camera to its side – the exact opposite for most cameras.

Fujifilm has also simplified sharing photos from the X half Camera with a new dedicated X half smartphone app. The camera pairs directly to the companion app, and from there, users can share photos with friends or print directly to an instax printer.

The Fujifilm X half is big on phystical controls (credit: Fujifilm)

As with other Fujifilm cameras, the X half exudes a classic camera aesthetic with dials for aperture and exposure compensation. It actually goes a step further with an integrated Frame Advance Lever. Users can use the camera’s 2-in-1 feature to wind the camera to create half frames, combining two images or movies into one 3:4 frame.

Of course, this camera has access to Fujifilm’s 13 film simulations. You can also add more effects to recreate the film look, such as increased film grain, date stamps, light leaks, halos, and even the grainy look of expired film.

You can even shoot this camera as if it were a disposable camera with its Film Camera Mode. First, it limits you to 36, 54, or 72 exposures set to one Film Simulation. You’ll have to manually pull the Frame Advance Lever after taking every picture. You also won’t be able to review any of your images until after you’ve finished shooting “the roll.”

Otherwise, the Fujifilm X half features a 0.92-million-dot, 2.4-inch touch screen on the back and a vertically oriented optical viewfinder. It also has a smaller bar-shaped screen that displays film simulations, which you can change with a simple swipe.

The Fujifilm X half camera will be available in late June 2025 for the heady price of $849. That’s an eye-watering amount of money for a 1-inch camera, but it’s the same price as other 1-inch cameras like the Canon PowerShot V1 and Sony ZV1-II.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.