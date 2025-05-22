(Credit: Matt Swider/The Shortcut)

👀 Nintendo has revealed Switch 2 launch plans for its New York and San Francisco stores, with in-person events starting June 4

📆 The New York event begins at 3pm ET, and the San Francisco event starts at 1pm PT, followed by a "Nintendo Switch 2 Shopping Session" at 9pm PT/12am ET

🚨 Attendees will need a Warp Pipe Pass to participate, with more details to be shared soon

🎄 GameStop and Best Buy will also have limited in-store stock, and Nintendo assures more stock will be available during the holiday season

Nintendo has shared its Switch 2 pre-order plans for those hoping to snag the console from Nintendo's New York or San Francisco stores.

If you're planning to purchase the Switch 2 from the Nintendo New York store or the brand-new San Francisco store that opened on May 15, you'll need to be there on June 4. And unsurprisingly, it's a "first come, first served" arrangement.

The event begins at 3pm ET for the New York store and 1pm PT for the San Francisco store. After a celebration to mark the Switch 2's impending launch, attendees will be granted a "separate Nintendo Switch 2 Shopping Session", which takes place at 9pm PT/12am ET.

However, you'll need a Warp Pipe Pass to attend the Nintendo Switch 2 Shopping Session, and Nintendo has promised to share more details "soon".

One YouTuber named ChickenDog already started queueing at the New York Nintendo Store last month, so don't expect to be the first in line.

Nintendo's plans follow similar announcements from GameStop and Best Buy. Both stores will have limited Switch 2 stock in-store for those who are willing to try their luck queueing.

Nintendo recently sent an email to My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-order hopefuls that promised email invitations to buy are still being sent out. If you registered your interest and meet the requirements, keep an eye on your inbox.

We're continuing to diligently track Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the run up to launch, but if you don't manage to get one, Nintendo of America's president Doug Bowser said the company is confident it can meet demand with stock available during the holiday season.

