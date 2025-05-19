(Credit: The Shortcut)

✋ Avoid buying a microSD Express card for Nintendo Switch 2 right now to save money

😎 Wait to purchase a higher capacity card (1TB or 512GB) for better value

😬 Game file sizes are larger on Switch 2, and physical game-key cards require downloads

📈 Existing games and updates will also take up more storage space on Switch 2

We've already rounded up the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories that you should pick up before June 5 rolls around. However, there's one entry on our list that I'd advise most people to hold off on: a microSD Express card.

While you'll certainly want to expand the Nintendo Switch 2's 256GB of internal storage sometime in the future, picking up a microSD Express card doesn't make sense just yet. You'll want to wait a little longer to get the most value, otherwise you'll spend more than you should.

But why should you wait before purchasing one of the best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2? To put it simply, it's better to wait and purchase a higher capacity storage card for the Switch 2.

Doubling the console's storage may seem more than enough, but I'd strongly advise buying a 1TB or 512GB microSD Express card if you can. You'll pay a bit more up front, but when your 256GB microSD Express card fills up, you'll have to purchase a higher capacity card for more money anyway.

And the reality is your brand-new microSD Express card will fill up fast. Even though our exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 sales data showed that the 256GB Samsung microSD Express card was the 4th most popular item with consumers, here's why you shouldn't buy this popular Nintendo Switch 2 accessory – at least not yet.

Game sizes are much bigger this time around

Nintendo Switch 2 game sizes far exceed what we became used to on Nintendo Switch. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Buying a 256GB microSD Express card may seem like a shrewd move. However, game file sizes are much larger on Switch 2 than they were on Switch 1. While Nintendo manages to keep its titles reasonable in size, that isn't the case with third-party publishers. We've already seen games like Split Fiction require over 70GB of space, something unheard of on Nintendo's last console. It’s easy to see how space will be at a premium, then.

Some physical games require storage space

Be careful when buying physical games for Nintendo Switch 2. Some a game-key cards and require the game to be downloaded and installed. (Credit: Nintendo)

Physical versions of Nintendo Switch 2 games will also eat up storage space. The vast majority of publishers releasing physical games for Switch 2 are choosing to release them as game-key cards. Game-key cards are different from regular game cards as they don't contain the full game data. Instead, they act as a "key" to download the full game to your system via the internet. It’s similar to how PS5 and Xbox Series X games work, and means you won’t free up any storage by buying these types of games physically.

Existing games will also take up more storage

Several Switch games are getting enhanced for Switch 2, including Mario Odyssey. (Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

Even some games you've previously installed on Nintendo Switch are likely to increase in size on Switch 2. Nintendo is releasing free Switch 2 updates for 12 titles, and you can expect them all to take up more room after the updates have been installed. The same is true for Nintendo Switch 2 Editions. High quality textures, upgraded assets, and additional content mean your Switch collection could take up even more space in a few months.

Why it’s wise to wait

Don’t buy a 256GB card just yet! (Credit: The Shortcut)

Unfortunately, there isn’t a deluge of 1TB or 512GB microSD Express cards available at the moment. It’s why it’ll serve you well to wait a few months until stock has replenished, and more brands like Samsung and SanDisk offer higher capacity cards. At the moment, Lexar is your best bet for snagging a 1TB card – if you can find it in stock.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.