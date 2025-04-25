Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to make your new console even more fun (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

You may have secured your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order this week, or might still be trying our verified Walmart pre-order trick to reserve Nintendo’s new console, but what’s next? Buying Switch 2 accessories and launch games to enjoy on its June 5 release date, of course.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller really worth $85? Do you need that $55 USB camera? Which of the three Switch 2 carrying cases is worth your money? Why are Joy-Con 2 controllers not on sale yet? The Shortcut has those answers.

You just spent $449 on the console, and because Nintendo’s accessories all went up in price, you’re going to want expert opinions on what’s best to pair with the Switch 2.

Nintendo upgraded its traditional gamepad with a lighter design, new rear grip buttons, improved HD Rumble, faster charging, and the same 40-hour battery life as the original. There’s also a dedicated button for GameChat and a headphone jack. But you can still use the Switch 1 Pro controller on Switch 2, so not everyone needs to pay $85 for this one.

I put $3 down to reserve the Killswitch case for Switch 2 because dbrand’s Killswitch for the Asus ROG Ally X won me over, and this version adds the ergonomic grips Nintendo forgot (don’t worry, your Joy-Con 2 are still detachable with them on). Its dock adapter puts the console on the outside (like a trophy), adds stick grips and a travel cover with 100 lbs of crush-proof protection. The icing on top: there’s a semi-transparent game holder that snaps onto the travel cover.

3. Switch 2 GameCube controller

This throwback controller is the ultimate way to play GameCube games on the Switch 2 because it’s a replica of the original purple GameCube gamepad from back in 2001. The only difference is that it’s now wireless, charges via USB-C, and has extra buttons on the top to navigate the Switch 2 and access new features. The Nintendo GameCube controller will work in other games too, not just those on the NSO app.

You can use a compatible USB-C camera with the Switch 2, but some people may want Nintendo’s 1080p camera for its wide-angle lens and privacy protector. It’s perfect for capturing four-person Mario Party Jamboree TV mini-games and taunting friends in GameChat when playing Mario Kart World.

5. Piranha Plant USB camera

We don’t recommend the fun-looking Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera, even though we love the design. It has a low-resolution camera compared to the one sold by Nintendo: just 640 × 480. We’ll let you know if Hori makes a higher-resolution camera in the future, or if we find a way to modify this one for better video quality.

These aren’t on sale quite yet, probably because they’re going into new Switch 2 console pre-orders

These aren’t on sale yet, but many of you have asked me when Switch 2’s Joy-Con 2 controllers will become available for purchase. I’ll let you know in our Substack Chat with an alert.

I get it, you want an extra pair and love the fact that these use magnets to connect to the Switch 2 and have bigger SL and SR buttons. But they aren’t on sale yet, and it’s likely because Nintendo is dedicating all of its hardware resources to making more Switch 2 consoles to pre-order.

7. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

This is a must if you want to play online multiplayer with friends. A membership will also give you access to a huge library of NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Sega Genesis, N64, and, now, GameCube games (GameCube being a Switch 2 exclusive). Note: While GameChat is free and won’t be paywalled behind NSO until March 31st, 2026, you’ll still need at least a membership to play Mario Kart World online.

The Switch 2 is bigger, with a 7.9-inch LCD screen, so it’s not going to fit into the original Switch 1 carrying case I bought and liked back in 2017. This case has a nice form-fitting design and comes with a screen protector.

Parents will love this over-the-top case. It can fit everything Nintendo wants to sell you: the Switch 2, dock, Pro controller, Joy-Con 2 controllers, straps, charging grip, and cables. It likely can’t fit your money, but don’t worry, you probably won’t have any left. This case costs $85.

My Switch 2 is going to get a lot of use in June, and that’s why I’m looking into buying the QuadCharging Station from Next. I’ll review this product when it launches, but I like the fact that the Joy-Con 2 controllers snap in with magnets and the hub uses a USB cable so it can be powered by the Switch 2 dock. Handy.

This is different from the grip in the box. It allows you to charge your Joy-Con 2 via USB-C without having to detach them so that you can charge and game at the same time. From our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on, we discovered it has rear grip buttons, just like the Switch 2 Pro controller.

12. microSD Express Card

Your old microSD card won’t work on Switch 2. You’ll need a microSD Express Card to expand beyond the 256GB of storage built into the Switch 2. Luckily, there are a number of options already on sale from Samsung, Lexar, and SanDisk.

We just reviewed several new Samsung TVs, including this one, the Samsung S95F OLED (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

13. 4K TV

The Switch 2 boasts a 4K resolution when docked to your TV, and it supports HDR and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). While your current television probably supports all of these perks, we have reviewed a number of 4K TVs and even 8K TVs with upscaling that you may want to consider upgrading to. It’s the biggest accessory on our list.

14. Retro N64, SNES and NES controllers

I bought four N64 controllers for the Switch 1 and, thankfully, they’re compatible with the Switch 2. The same goes for Nintendo’s NES, SNES, and Sega Genesis classic controllers. They’re must-have accessories if you want that nostalgic feel when playing Nintendo’s timeless games. Note: They’re exclusive to the My Nintendo Store.

Yes, it comes with a set of two wheels. No, it doesn’t come with the Joy-Con 2 pictured on the box. That’s to be expected given the fact that it costs $25 for these. If you want to enjoy racing-style games that use motion controls, this is a great purchase for younger players.

One Switch 2 racing wheel comes with a bright Mario Kart-themed design, the other has pedals (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Hori makes a Nintendo Switch 2 racing wheel decked out in Mario red and blue, as well as a black-and-red Racing Wheel Deluxe that comes with pedals. This is way more fun (and accurate in terms of controls) than the Joy-Con wheel motion controls.

17. amiibo

These are essentially interactive statues that can, according to Nintendo, “unlock new modes, weapons or character customizations, or even boost your amiibo's abilities to turn it into your perfect partner or foe.” They’ve become collector’s items in some cases, but also more expensive due to US tariffs.

18. Mousepad

You may want a mousepad for the Switch 2 because the Joy-Con 2 turn into a mouse for select games, like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Drag x Drive. Personally, I like the new QcK Performance Series mousepads from SteelSeries, which have a little bit of texture for mouse tracking resistance.

We review headphones on The Shortcut, and, ironically, Nintendo rival Sony has some of our favorites for gaming (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

19. Headphones

Nintendo Switch 2 has Bluetooth audio from the start (recall: Switch 1 added it back in 2021 via a software update). This means you should pair a proper set of wireless headphones and earbuds, as we’ve reviewed plenty of them on The Shortcut.

This includes our Sony ULT Wear headphones review. Sony is Nintendo’s chief rival, but these headphones sound great for gaming, PS5 Pro and Switch 2 alike.

You don’t need these safety straps at launch because they come with the system. But, in case you lose your straps, Nintendo is selling them separately for $14. I just wanted to highlight that these are the cheapest Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on our list.

