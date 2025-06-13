(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Pros:

✅ 🔋 40 hours of playtime on a single charge

✅ 🤗 The most comfortable and ergonomic design I’ve come across

✅ 🤫 Super quiet buttons and sticks

✅ 🙌 The D-pad has been fixed

✅ 👍 New GR and GL buttons are useful

✅ 🫨 HD Rumble 2 offers improved haptic feedback

✅ 😮 The controller remembers your button mapping between games

✅ 🎧 The headphone jack is a welcome addition

✅ 💬 New C button lets you access GameChat quickly

✅ 👏 Retains all the features of the Switch 1 Pro Controller

Cons:

❌ 💰 $84.99 may be too much for some to justify

❌ 😬 Doesn't use Hall Effect sensors so could be prone to stick drift

❌ 🏎️ Still no analog triggers

❌ 🤔 Doesn't work properly on PC yet

The Shortcut Review

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller looks almost identical to its predecessor, but its differences become apparent as soon as you pick it up. This is the most ergonomically designed controller I've ever held, with a soft-touch, rubberized matte finish that practically fades away in your hands as you play.

It retains all of the features I loved about the previous Switch Pro Controller, too. You still get 40 hours of battery life, the chunky face buttons, and gyro and amiibo support. However, it now also includes a headphone jack, two additional back buttons, a D-pad that doesn't register false inputs, and improved HD Rumble 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Controller is a joy to hold. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

It really feels like the pinnacle of video game controllers. The only downside is Nintendo's decision not to use Hall Effect sensors which are less prone to stick drift. However, the analog sticks – described as "smooth-gliding" by Nintendo – feel wonderful, and offer incredible precision while remaining quiet in operation.

Just like we noted in our Nintendo Switch 2 review, Nintendo has built upon a winning formula again with the Switch 2 Pro Controller, evolving the original design in meaningful ways to deliver the ultimate gamepad. Read my full Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review below.

What I love about the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller ❤️

A closer look at the Switch 2 Pro Controller. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🔋 40 hours of battery life shames the competition. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller provides 40 hours of battery life once fully charged, meaning it can last for days, if not weeks. It makes the pathetic six to eight hour battery life of the PS5 DualSense all the more laughable, as the Switch 2 Pro Controller is packed with similar tech like haptic feedback, gyro support, and a headphone jack. It also features NFC and two customizable back buttons. It's commendable that Nintendo has managed to deliver a best-in-class battery once again.

😮 The most comfortable controller I've ever held. As soon as you pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, you'll never want to put it down. This is by far the most ergonomically designed controller I've ever had the pleasure of holding, and its premium, soft-touch, rubberized matte finish almost makes it disappear in your hands. If you thought the Nintendo Switch 1 Pro Controller felt comfortable, wait until you try the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

🤫 Super quiet buttons and smooth-gliding sticks. An unexpected positive is just how quiet the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is. Pressing the buttons and moving the sticks side-to-side barely makes any noise, which is a far cry from the obnoxiously clicky Xbox Wireless Controller and other gamepads I've used. The sticks also feel wonderful, with just the right amount of tension and frictionless feel.

I'm happy to report that the Switch 2 Pro Controller works wonderfully. It has a similar feel but it's sturdier, and isn't prone to accidental inputs anymore.

🙌 The D-pad isn't broken anymore. The Achilles’ heel of the Switch 1 Pro Controller was its misfiring D-pad. All too often, it registered false inputs, ruining games like Tetris 99 in an instant. It also made other games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom frustrating to play . However, after putting the D-pad through its paces, I'm happy to report that the Switch 2 Pro Controller has been fixed. It has a similar feel to the original but it's sturdier, and isn't prone to accidental inputs anymore. This is the type of D-pad we expect from a Nintendo controller.

👍 The new GR and GL buttons are useful. A common feature on other, often more expensive pro controllers, the Switch 2 Pro Controller lives up to its name by adding two additional buttons to the back grips. The GR and GL buttons sit flush at the back so they're not in the way but they’re still easy to press. It's an excellent option to have when playing competitive games, and I mapped looking behind and firing weapons to the back buttons in Mario Kart World.

You can remap the GL/GR buttons in the Quick Menu. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🎮 The controller remembers your button mapping between games. As long as your Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is registered as player one, games will remember the GR and GL mapping you've implemented. That's incredibly useful, as often you have to stick to two mapped buttons and make do across every game. In fact, it's a clever feature I haven't seen any other pro controllers offer so far.

🫨 HD Rumble 2 offers improved haptic feedback. Nintendo has brought its improved HD Rumble 2 tech to the Switch 2 Pro Controller, and it continues to add another satisfying layer to games. It's less noisy this time around and offers more nuance in terms of the type of rumble sensation it can provide.

🎧 The headphone jack is welcome. Having a headphone jack built into a controller makes sense these days, especially as not everyone likes wireless headphones. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller delivers plenty of volume from its audio jack, allowing you to use headphones with higher impedance. Just make sure you try this fix if your Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is too low .

💬 New C button lets you access GameChat. GameChat is an exclusive Nintendo Switch 2 feature, so it's fitting that the new Pro Controller includes a C button. It means you don't have to navigate to the home menu to access GameChat or change settings.

👏 Retains all the features of the Switch Pro Controller. Nothing has been removed that wasn't already present in Nintendo's last Pro Controller. The Switch 2 Pro Controller still has gyro support for motion controls, an NFC reader for amiibo, and USB-C for charging.

What I dislike about the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller 💔

The Switch 2 Pro Controller features a distinct two-tone design. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

💰 It isn't cheap. At $84.99, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is expensive. It didn't help that US tariffs increased the price of Switch 2 accessories , either. While I personally think the controller's overall feel and finish justifies the price, it may be off putting for some.

🤔 It could be prone to stick drift in the future. Like the Joy-Con 2, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller doesn't use Hall Effect sensors , which could make it prone to stick drift. Nintendo has said it's redesigned the new controller from the ground up, and the sticks do feel fantastic. However, long-term durability remains a concern.

🏎️ No analog triggers mean it isn't ideal for sim racers. It's unlikely that the Nintendo Switch 2 will become the home of sim racers as Nintendo has once again opted to use digital triggers instead of analog triggers. Analog triggers provide more granular control over throttle and braking, while digital triggers offer an instant response. The decision to not include analog triggers means the Switch 2 Pro Controller won't be ideal for more simulation focused racing games, especially if you plan on using the controller on PC.

🖥️ Doesn't work properly on PC yet. The Nintendo Switch 1 Pro Controller has become a popular choice for PC players thanks to its gyro support. It's likely that many will want to use Nintendo's new pad on the PC for the same reasons. Right now, the controller can connect to a PC wirelessly via Bluetooth or via a USB-C cable. However, we'll need to wait until Valve adds proper Steam support to get the most out of it like gyro support.

Should you buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller? 🤔

Nintendo’s controller designs throughout the years. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Yes, if…

✅ You love the Switch Pro Controller but hate the misfiring D-pad

✅ You want a controller that lasts for many days without charging

✅ You use wired headphones when gaming

No, if…

❌ You're happy with the original Switch 1 Pro Controller

❌ You prefer using the Joy-Con 2 and the controller grip

❌ You want a controller that works equally well on PC

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.