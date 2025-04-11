😢 The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller improves on its predecessor but lacks analog triggers

Nintendo is releasing a Switch 2 Pro Controller that, on the face of it, improves upon its predecessor in several ways. However, there's one aspect that is still controversial: the lack of analog triggers.

Nintendo has stuck with digital triggers for the Switch 2 Pro Controller, despite redesigning the analog sticks, improving HD Rumble, adding a 3.5mm headphone jack, a GameChat button, and two new back buttons.

Analog triggers are ideal for racing games as they allow more granular input, which is crucial for braking and accelerating. Analog triggers can also feel more satisfying in first-person shooters.

However, Nintendo explained why the Switch 2 Pro Controller doesn't include analog triggers in a recent interview with GamesBeat. Kouichi Kawamoto, producer on Nintendo Switch 2 and technical director Tetsuya Sasaki shared their thoughts below:

Sasaki: “From the hardware side, we worked on what we were asked to do. There were a lot of, let’s say, very fussy developers around us who wanted to go this route. That’s why we went the route we did.”

Kawamoto: “In terms of analog buttons on the shoulders, there are positives, but also negatives. You lose a little bit of instancy when they’re analog. We considered it and decided that instant input would be the better option. That’s why we decided to move forward with this decision.”

Some controller manufacturers have implemented hair-trigger locks, like on the DualSense Edge, allowing you to get the best of both worlds. However, this may have increased the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller price, which already costs $80.

Nintendo Switch 2 might not be the destination for Sim racers, then, but the console's new mouse mode makes it an ideal place for first-person shooters and real-time strategy games. In fact, the Switch 2's mouse mode could be Nintendo's secret weapon.

