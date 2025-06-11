It’s shaping up to be the best handheld since Game Boy (Cover Art credit: Matt Swider / Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🏆 Review score: 5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

Pros

✅ 🎮 Excellent build quality and premium feel

✅ 😌 Bigger screen size makes handheld mode more comfortable

✅ 📺 1080p in handheld mode & 4K output in TV mode

✅ ⚙️ Switch 2 supports HDR, 120Hz, VRR display

✅ 🔉 Brilliant built-in speakers & Bluetooth headphones (re-)pair easily

✅ 🫨 HD Rumble 2 delivers improved haptics

✅ 🖱️ Mouse mode is the Switch 2’s secret weapon

✅ 👾 Free and paid upgrades make classic Switch games even better

✅ 💬 GameChat makes the Switch 2 far more sociable

✅ 🛍️ The Nintendo Switch eShop actually works now

✅ 🔄 Backwards compatibility is a massive plus

Cons

❌ 🪫 Less battery life than the Switch (2019) and Switch OLED

❌ 🐌 Slow battery charging speed

❌ 🤏 Only a few genuinely new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch

❌ 🤑 Some games cost $80

❌ ⛔️ VRR only works in handheld mode

❌ 🗄️ Internal storage fills up pretty quickly

❌ 🕹️ Joy-Con 2 could still suffer from stick drift

❌ 🔌 The included HDMI cable is too short

The Shortcut Review

We played every major Switch 2 game and key Switch 1 games that got upgraded. But we always come back to Mario Kart World (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Sometimes, good things come to those who wait – and that’s certainly true of the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s been eight years since the original Switch took the world by storm by combining the best aspects of a home console with the flexibility of a handheld. As a result, the Switch 2 isn’t radically different from its predecessor, but rather evolves almost every aspect of the original Switch with genuinely innovative and thoughtful changes.

The toy-like feel of the Switch 1 is gone, replaced by a premium, powerful, technologically advanced console. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the new Joy-Con controllers, which now magnetically attach and detach effortlessly from the console. There’s also a USB-C port on top of the device, letting you charge the Switch 2 while it’s in tabletop mode.

Mario Kart World is just as wild as ever (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

What will catch most people’s eye, though, is the bigger, beautiful 1080p screen that draws you in during handheld mode. It might not be an OLED panel, but it comes mighty close with excellent viewing angles, vibrant colors, and great black levels. TV mode delivers even more alluring, crystal-clear 4K gameplay. It helps show off Nintendo’s expressive and meticulously detailed games in ways we’ve never seen before, and it’s truly a sight to behold.

The huge leap in graphics also means we can play games like Cyberpunk 2077 on a portable without any compromises. Seriously, this game looks better than on any other PC gaming handheld thanks to HDR and a higher frame rate. Nintendo has also revisited and revamped previous hit titles like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with free or paid upgrade packs that deliver transformative results. It makes many of the best Switch games feel brand-new.

The best Nintendo handheld since the Game Boy in 1989? We think so (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Switch 2 is now equal to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, delivering smoother 120Hz frame rates, VRR to reduce noticeable stutter and screen tearing, ALLM to lower TV latency, and HDR for more dynamic colors and highlights. It’s very un-Nintendo-like, to say the least, which has always been behind the curve on specs. The Switch 2 is shaping up to be the best handheld gaming system since the Game Boy in 1989.

The Nintendo Switch 2 works great in portrait orientation for TATE mode gameplay (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Nintendo has even added a social hub called GameChat – where previously you had to use the Nintendo phone app to voice chat with the Switch 1 – think FaceTime but for gaming. With a compatible webcam, you can video chat with friends, share your gameplay screen, and add new mechanics to certain games. It brings back the classic couch co-op feel. It isn’t quite as slick as Sony or Microsoft’s social features on PS5 and Xbox, but it’s solved a problem that has plagued Nintendo for several console generations.

Not everything about the Switch 2 is a home run, of course. This is Nintendo’s most expensive console to date, and it has even introduced $80 games. The Switch 2, unsurprisingly, isn’t as powerful as the PS5 or Xbox Series X due to its hybrid nature, which means it won’t be able to attract every developer, nor will it be able to deliver the same or superior levels of graphical fidelity. The durability of the Joy-Con 2 analog sticks is also questionable, as they still don’t use Hall Effect sensors to combat drift, and the battery life in handheld mode feels like it lasts just long enough – but only just.

Nintendo Switch 2 (top) vs Switch (bottom) (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

There’s room for Nintendo to improve Switch 2 further in the future, and we could see a revised model similar to the Switch OLED in a few years' time. Not that we believe you should wait – the Switch 2 is, aside from a few nitpicks, a fantastic piece of hardware.

The Switch 2 may disappoint some who were hoping for another left-field approach from Nintendo. But honestly, Nintendo would have been foolish to throw away such a winning formula. Instead, it has delivered the ultimate version of the Switch – one that will no doubt be imitated, but never beaten, by rival companies in the years to come.

This is the best console Nintendo has ever made. Period. Now it just needs the same suite of compelling software we saw on Switch to truly earn that honor. It’s off to a strong start with the excellent Mario Kart World, but Nintendo needs to keep that momentum going. Read our full Nintendo Switch 2 review below to find out more.

Full Review

Design

Most people won’t miss the OLED display. The LCD here is bright and vivid (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📐 Big 8-inch screen. Technically, it’s 7.9 inches, but who’s counting? The Switch 2’s big new display makes reading text and taking in all the new graphical goodness a joy to behold. It’s 1.6x larger than the Nintendo Switch, which seems tiny in comparison. Despite the increase in size, the Switch 2 doesn’t feel unwieldy or heavy in the hand. It’s the same thickness as the Switch 1, which is key, and far more comfortable to hold thanks to the larger Joy-Con 2 controllers. This isn’t a gargantuan device like the Steam Deck OLED, or other PC handhelds.

🪨 Feels sturdy and premium. Say goodbye to the wobbly Joy-Con from the Switch 1. Everything feels rock-solid on the Switch 2 and far more durable. There’s no give or flex when holding the system, and it doesn’t have that plastic, toy-like feel of the original. You’ll notice this right away. Oh, and don’t fret about the magnetically connecting Joy-Con 2. They’re locked on tight until you press the release button.

The Joy-Con 2 controllers attach magnetically to the Switch 2 display (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🧲 Magnetic attraction. One of the biggest design changes is how the Joy-Con 2 controllers magnetically attach to the Switch 2. The finicky rail system used on the Switch 1 is no more. Now, the controllers snap securely onto the Switch 2 thanks to built-in magnets. Detaching them is a breeze, too; press a button at the back and off they pop. It’s super satisfying and makes it far easier to remove the Joy-Con 2 from the Switch 2 while docked. The same goes for attaching the Joy-Con 2 grips. They snap on and snap off with ease, making something that once was a chore a non-issue.

🪜 U-shaped stand. You’d think Nintendo perfected the Switch’s stand with the OLED model. However, the Switch 2 now features a similar, multi-angle adjusting stand, but one that’s now U-shaped. The U-shape gave Nintendo more room to fit in the Switch 2’s new powerful internals, so its design is very deliberate. While it looks a little flimsy at first glance, it’s actually made out of a durable aluminum alloy and performs admirably.

🕹️ TATE mode for classics. The new stand design allows Switch 2 to be propped up vertically for eShop games that can be displayed and played vertically. This is ideal for top-down shooters, pinball, and classics like Donkey Kong, Contra, Pac-Man, and Punch-Out!!

🌈 Lack of colors. Nintendo has opted for a sleeker and professional-looking black design for the Switch 2 this time around. It means the console doesn’t come with the bright Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con that we associate with the Switch. Instead, the flash of blue and orange around the Joy-Con 2 analog sticks and where the controllers attach to the console are the only splashes of color on the Switch 2. Hopefully, we’ll get some more Joy-Con 2 colors in the future.

Gameplay and Performance

Mario Kart World looks great, even on an LCD (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🖥️ You won’t miss OLED much. Yes, the Switch 2 has an LCD panel, but this isn’t the extremely dim Switch 1 display from eight years ago. Nintendo has chosen a bright panel that shines just as much as the Switch OLED did. Colors are suitably vibrant, viewing angles are excellent, and it even handles dark scenes with aplomb. While we wouldn’t say no to a Switch 2 OLED in the future, purists needn’t worry about the Switch 2’s LCD panel. It’s excellent.

👀 1080p graphics in handheld mode. A substantial upgrade from the 720p resolution we’ve been used to for the last eight years, the Switch 2 features pin-sharp 1080p graphics in handheld mode. The pixel density is excellent, and you’ll see far less shimmering and aliasing issues that often plagued lower-resolution Switch games.

It looks even better on a 4K when the Switch 2 is docked in TV mode (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📺 4K graphics look superb when docked. There’s a bigger difference in resolution between TV mode and handheld mode with the Switch 2. Handheld mode maxes out at 1080p, while TV mode can hit a crystal clear 4K in compatible titles. 4K Switch 2 games are a big upgrade for those who prefer playing with their Nintendo docked. Best of all, we don’t have to suffer the Switch’s blurry 720p home screen blown up on our TV anymore!

🔎 Games are beautifully detailed. Nintendo Switch 2 games like Mario Kart World are incredibly detailed, and far exceed what was possible on the Switch 1. The increase in graphical fidelity means you can see the cracks in the road, the worn tread on the tires, and even the texture of Mario’s overalls. The fact that everything just works without any tinkering or tweaking is also a huge bonus. PC gaming handhelds often require you to play with lower settings to get a good experience. But on the Switch 2, you get sharp visuals and fluid frame rate without compromise. It’s easy to take that for granted.

You’ll notice more than a few older Switch 1 games look even better thanks to Switch 2’s support of HDR (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✨ HDR sheen. High dynamic range can really make an impact when gaming, so it’s great that the Switch 2 supports HDR in TV and handheld mode. It makes certain content look brighter, more realistic, and vivid instead of washed out or muted. Imagine if you were watching fireworks with shades on. That’s how SDR (standard dynamic range) looks. Take those shades off, and boom, look at all those bright colors and highlights. That’s essentially HDR. It works in handheld mode too, but don’t expect the Switch 2’s display to outperform what your TV is capable of.

💨 120Hz support in TV and handheld mode. The list of Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games may be short, but having this technology available is a huge plus. There are several benefits to playing at 120fps. Competitive gamers benefit most, as there's less input lag to deal with and games feel more responsive. However, playing at 120fps can also help with motion clarity and reduce motion sickness, which makes it appealing for some single-player gamers.

🤔 VRR (but only in handheld mode). Variable refresh rate is a display technology that helps smooth out any frame rate drops, screen tearing, and judders, providing a more visually pleasing experience. Unfortunately, VRR is only supported in handheld mode – not TV mode – which is an unfortunate oversight. Hopefully, this will change in the future via a firmware update.

Both Switch 1 Zelda games get a Switch 2 upgrade – and there’s a way to get it for free (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🆕 Upgraded Switch 1 games feel brand new. Playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at a full 60fps has breathed (ha!) new life into the game, and makes it look like a new 2025 release from Nintendo. Dodging and bouncing Guardian lasers feels better now that you can accurately time counters to the exact frame before you get hit. Even just watching Link’s hair and tall grass flutter in the breeze makes Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom look like modern-day releases.

💪 Everything runs better on Switch 2, even without an update. Practically every Switch 1 game is compatible with Nintendo’s new system. What’s more, almost every game is improved by default when running on the Switch 2 – whether that’s maintaining a more stable frame rate, loading quicker, or hitting a higher resolution target. Nintendo has also updated several games for free, and there are paid ‘Nintendo Switch 2 Edition’ upgrades too. These games get far more noticeable enhancements, including (but not limited to) a boost in resolution to 4K, HDR, a doubling of the frame rate, and even GameShare support. While that’s fantastic news, it does create a rather glaring disparity between older Switch 1 games, as games that already looked rough will need an update to get the most out of Nintendo’s new console.

Mouse mode has a lot of potential (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🐭 Mouse mode is the Switch 2’s secret weapon. Any skepticism we had over the Switch 2’s new mouse controls quickly disappeared once we tried the many minigames and demos in Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. The mouse is incredibly accurate and surprisingly comfortable to hold – which was one of our biggest concerns. Having a control scheme available that works so well in first-person shooters, real-time strategy games, and other genres is a real boon for Switch 2. It also helps the console stand out in an increasingly saturated market and opens up new gameplay opportunities, like we’ve seen in Drag X Drive.

Much better cooling than most PC gaming handhelds we’ve tested (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

♨️Better cooling. The Nintendo Switch 2 gets warm when in docked mode. A full-length Knockout Tour race in Mario Kart World will leave the back of the system warmer than you’d expect. However, this is by design, and it’s the reason the Switch 2 dock includes a fan. The fan helps gently push hot air through the system to keep it cool and deliver more performance. When playing in handheld mode, you may notice the system gets warmer than the Switch 1, but only if you’re playing a game and charging the console at the same time. Still, it’s nothing concerning, and the console isn’t hot to the touch by any means.

Close-up shots of the Nintendo Switch 2 console (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🛍️ The Nintendo Switch eShop actually works now. Browsing the eShop on the Nintendo Switch was like wading through knee-high tar. It struggled to load and became an absolute slog to navigate. Now, though, visiting the eShop on Switch 2 feels like a luxury shopping experience. The menus are snappy, quick to load, and the information displayed is easier to parse. It shouldn’t have taken eight years to get a fully functioning eShop, but hey, at least it’s fixed.

🎮 GameCube games are finally here. While some may argue whether Nintendo really needed to make GameCube games exclusive to Switch 2, the fact of the matter is Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can now play games from one of Nintendo’s most beloved consoles. The library only includes three games – The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and Soul Calibur 2 – but expect more classics in the coming months, like Super Mario Sunshine, Luigi’s Mansion, and Super Mario Strikers.

Hardware

Charge your Switch 2 and plug in a gaming headset (or other gadgets) simultaneously (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

✌️ Two USB-C ports are super convenient. Remember when you couldn’t charge the Switch in tabletop mode because the USB-C port was blocked? Yeah, that was an unfortunate oversight by Nintendo. Thankfully, Nintendo has rectified this problem by adding an additional USB-C port to the top of the system. Both can be used for charging, and the top USB-C port can also power accessories like the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera. Handy.

🔈 Quality built-in speakers. The Switch 2’s built-in speakers deliver plenty of volume and clarity at the same time. They can also deliver three-dimensional spatial audio for a surround sound-like effect. While we still prefer to use headphones when gaming the majority of the time, the Switch 2 speakers are excellent, and make playing without headphones a valid option. Just don’t be one of those people who blast their speakers while on public transport, okay?

🎤 The microphone is good, not great. Unlike its predecessor, the Switch 2 features a microphone on the top of the system. While it won’t win any awards for sound quality, it’s actually a pretty advanced piece of tech. It features noise cancellation to block out background sounds, like a vacuum or an air conditioner, and it’s been tweaked to keep particular sounds in, like clapping. We noticed that the TV volume is also reduced when you're speaking, and slowly gets louder if you go quiet. The microphone does a good job of making you sound clear, too, even when sitting far away.

The analog sticks feel similar to those on Switch 1 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🕹️The Joy-Con 2 isn’t stick drift-proof. Despite Nintendo’s assurances, the Joy-Con 2 controllers still don’t use Hall Effect sensors, which have been adopted by the vast majority of controller manufacturers due to their durability. This means that you could still develop stick drift, which is a phenomenon where the controller reads false inputs. Nintendo has shared that it will offer free repairs for anyone affected, but it’s a real surprise that Nintendo didn’t just add more magnetic parts to eradicate the issue.

👍 New dock delivers. The Switch 2 dock includes two USB-A ports, a LAN port, and a new rounded design. It’s a generally nicer-looking piece of plastic this time around, and it gives the Switch 2 a bit more breathing room when docked. And we mean that literally: the dock has a fan that helps keep the console cool and deliver better visuals and performance, though you’ll barely hear it during gameplay.

The Joy-Con 2 controllers are larger and easier to use on their own (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🫨 HD Rumble 2 delivers improved haptics. It’s easy to forget that Nintendo introduced haptic feedback first with the Switch before Sony made it even better for the PS5 DualSense controller. However, aside from showcasing what it could do in 1-2-Switch, HD Rumble was criminally underutilized, often delivering loud, obnoxious vibration that was reminiscent of a Nokia 3310 going off. Fortunately, Nintendo has refined its HD Rumble 2 tech, and it now delivers more convincing effects and vibrations without making a racket. Hopefully, more games will take advantage of it.

🎧 It’s not a pain to use Bluetooth headphones. The Nintendo Switch 2 lets you connect your favorite pair of Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, and thankfully, it’s far more convenient to reconnect them. Before, you’d have to head into the Switch 1’s settings menu and reconnect your headphones if the system didn’t detect them, or you used them on another device. However, the Switch 2 now remembers your Bluetooth headphones in the Quick Menu, letting you reconnect them in a flash. It’s a really nice quality of life feature.

You’re going to need a microSD Express card for extra storage (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🗄️ More storage, but it’ll still fill up fast. The Switch 2 has four times the amount of internal storage as the Switch 1, jumping from 32GB to 256GB. As great as that sounds, the console’s storage still fills up fast, as Switch 2 game file sizes are much, much larger. Yes, you can expand the system’s storage with a microSD Express Card, but it’s an added cost to factor in.

😤 The included HDMI cable is far too short. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with an ultra-high-speed HDMI 2.1 cable, which you’ll need to use to get the most out of your new console, such as 120Hz, HDR, and 4K resolution. However, it’s painfully short. It limits your placement options and means you can only really place the Switch 2 on either side of your TV. The bigger your TV, though, the further the cable has to potentially stretch, which feels like a rather silly oversight from Nintendo.

Best accessories

The dbrand Killswitch case in action (back, front and travel cover)

🟨 dbrand Killswitch case. We bought four Switch 2 cases to test, and the Killswitch case from dbrand is our favorite. It adds ergonomic grips to the Joy-Con 2 controllers for extra comfort (you won’t be able to go back to the flat-back console easily) and has a crush-proof travel lid with game cartridge storage that you can strap over the handheld.

📸 USB Camera. Nintendo’s official GameChat camera captures your smug face in 1080p when you red turtle shell your buds in Mario Kart. We love the privacy shield and long stem of this small camera (it sits next to the TV well), though we’ve gotten select USB webcams, like the Logitech MX Brio, to work in GameChat, too.

🎮 Switch 2 Pro Controller surprises. We weren’t going to pay $85 for a new gamepad when the Switch 1 version works fine on Switch 2, but we’re glad we did. It’s a nice improvement with a matte finish, smoother analog stick movement, a tighter form factor, and a headphone jack. Our favorite part? The D-Pad has been fixed (no more accidental hard drops in Tetris 99). This is more than just a controller sequel with the new C-button for GameChat slapped on there.

🙌 Charging Grip is a skip. The included Grip controller and the sold separately Charging Grip feature magnets to clip in the Joy-Con 2 controllers. They’re like a halfway measure to the Switch 2 Pro Controller. Is the Charging Grip worth it? $40 feels like a bit much for a USB-C port to play and charge at the same time.

Price

It’s $450, just for the console. Games and accessories will add to your bill. (Credit: Matt Swider & Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

💰Is it worth $450? Yes, if you’re a gamer filled with Nintendo nostalgia, there’s no better handheld right now. For others, it’s $50 more expensive than the rumored prices. Just know, it’s unlikely we’ll see a price drop for several years, as Nintendo didn’t even discount the Wii U, even when it struggled to sell.

📈 Expensive games. It’s $70 for Donkey Kong Bananza and $80 for Mario Kart World. What’s more, many of Nintendo’s prized Switch 1 games remain full price ($60) years after their launch. Outside of a few seasonal sales, Nintendo doesn’t drop its prices.

🛍️ Save $30 with this bundle. This is the best Switch 2 deal out there. For $50 more than the standalone console, the Mario Kart World bundle comes with a digital copy of the game, which normally costs $80. It’s a no-brainer to save some money and put it toward other games and accessories

😣 Accessories also aren’t cheap. The best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories got a pre-launch price hike due to US tariffs. Expect to pay $54.99 for the Switch 2 Camera (was $49.99), $84.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller (up from $74.99), and $119.99 for the Nintendo Switch Dock set (was $109.99).

Launch games

🏎️ Mario Kart World is a system seller. Let’s be honest, this is the reason most people are picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. Despite all the specs and fancy features, it’s games that sell video game consoles. Who knew? It helps that Mario Kart World is another fantastic entry in the series, pushing the boundaries of the familiar formula by adding an open-world, interconnected element to the rock-solid foundations. You can also wall ride, grind rails, and enjoy brand-new competitive modes like Knockout Tour. Yes, the standalone price tag of $80 is divisive, but there are hours upon hours of entertainment here. You’ll also get the game for much less as part of the Switch 2 bundle.

🦾 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. This is the launch game that pushes Switch 2 the most. The dystopian-set sci-fi game uses Nvidia DLSS to pull off graphics that remain detailed and run at 40fps. That’s not quite as good as you’ll get from PS5 Pro at 60fps, but the Switch 2 version trounces the PS4 and Xbox One and delivers the best portable version of the game yet. You also get the Phantom Liberty DLC as part of the package.

🤔 Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. Should it have been a pack-in game? Yes. But what’s on offer here is a buffet of interesting facts, fun minigames, and genuinely cool tech demos that the geekiest gamers are bound to enjoy. If you thought the Switch 2 was a simple upgrade to the Switch 1, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will explain in surprising detail why you’re sorely mistaken. We think it’s worth the admission fee.

⚔️ Legend of Zelda Switch 2 Edition games. Enhanced versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are at the top of most people’s lists. It costs $9.99 to get the Switch 2 Edition (free for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members), which provides a transformative upgrade to two of the best games ever made. The frame rate is boosted from 30fps to 60fps, and the resolution is upped to a 4K-like image for a glorious experience to behold. Not only that, but a new mobile companion app, ‘Zelda Notes’, adds in-game navigation, new story content, achievements, and much more.

More Switch 2 games to come

🐵 Donkey Kong Bananza. It’s not out yet, but the new DK game we played at the Switch 2 NYC event features fully destructible environments, with graphics that wouldn’t be possible on Switch 1. Donkey Kong has also undergone a redesign, making him more expressive and animated than before. He also matches DK’s new look in Mario Kart World. If you enjoy 3D platformers, keep your eyes peeled for this one.

👽 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Samus Aran’s next adventure is the game that uses the Switch 2’s new mouse controls best, though we’re still waiting for a release date. When we demoed this game at a hands-on event, aiming felt just as responsive as when playing a first-person shooter on a PC. Expect excellent level design, classic Metroid mechanics, and some sumptuous visuals on Switch 2.

💿 But of course, it needs more games. It sounds like an obvious criticism – and one that has been leveled at almost every console launch since time immemorial – but the Nintendo Switch 2 needs more games. The Switch 2’s launch is mostly backed by games that have already been released elsewhere, albeit not on a Nintendo console. Yes, Mario Kart World is a sensational title to have on day one, and the Switch 2 upgrades and free updates are welcome, but it feels like Switch 2 needed one more title on launch day to really make it extra special.

GameChat and online play

We tested out GameChat in the Switch 2 camera as well as compatible web cams (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💬 GameChat makes Switch 2 Nintendo’s most sociable console to date. Nintendo has finally caught up to Sony and Microsoft with GameChat for Switch 2. However, Nintendo is doing things a little differently with its online party chat system. GameChat is designed so you can hang out, chat, and share your gameplay with up to 12 friends. You can press the new ‘C’ button on the Joy-Con 2 controller to access GameChat, but you’ll need to approve each user – a protective measure that prevents you from accidentally chatting with strangers. GameChat brings back the local couch co-op experience – even if it isn’t the most elegant system. It’s worth noting that you’ll also need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to use GameChat from March 31, 2026. After that, it’s locked behind a paywall.

This is the official USB camera from Nintendo (credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📸 Camera support. By picking up the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera or using an existing webcam that’s compatible, you can see your friends and family’s reactions while playing. The resolution is fairly poor, as is the frame rate, but it gets the job done. You can also zoom in on your face, block out your background, and capture a wide perspective if you use Nintendo’s official camera. It’s functional, but not a necessity for online play unless you want to see your friends’ faces as you shell them in Mario Kart World.

🔢 Friend Codes feel archaic. It’s 2025, and we still have to exchange friend codes to pair up with friends online. This is unlike PlayStation and Xbox usernames that make things easier (and memorable). Even though Nintendo clearly prefers friend codes from a safety perspective, the Wii U gave us online usernames and, unsurprisingly, the world didn’t end.

Battery life and charging

Quick to empty and slow to charge (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🔋 Battery life is just OK. Switch 2 is a much more powerful device with a far more advanced display. The consequence is that the battery life suffers. Nintendo says the Switch 2 will last between 2.5 and 6.5 hours, depending on the game you’re playing, which is similar to the battery life first offered by the Switch 1 when it launched. However, Nintendo later improved the Switch 1’s battery life to 4.5 to 9 hours and kept this increase for the Switch OLED. Even though 2.5 hours of handheld gaming sounds like ample time, we do wish the Switch 2 battery lasted longer between charges.

⚡ 3 hours to fully charge. This is the most grating part of the Switch 2 experience, only because we want to play it in handheld mode more (that’s a good thing, Nintendo). We wish it had the same fast charging tech we see in smartphones and laptops, but the battery life takes a while to get back to 100%. Yes, it helps that you can put the Switch 2 back in the dock once you’re done, but that luxury is gone when you’re travelling. Make sure you get a suitable power bank so you’re not caught short.

🪫 Pro tip: How to extend the battery. There’s a hidden battery saver feature in Switch 2’s settings menu that will preserve the battery health. Turning it on will charge the console to 90%. We suggest turning this on when you’re near a power source, and turning it off and charging to 100% when you’re expecting to go on a long trip away from an outlet.

Should you buy the Nintendo Switch 2?

Yes, if…

✅ You loved the Nintendo Switch 1 and have a vast library of games

✅ You can’t live without playing the latest Nintendo games like Mario Kart World

✅ You’ve been waiting for a Nintendo system powerful enough to play the latest games

✅ You haven’t played Switch 1’s Zelda games yet, and want to experience them in HDR

No, if…

❌ You only care about playing games at the highest graphics and frame rates possible (get the PS5 Pro instead)

❌ You’ve never really warmed to Nintendo’s IP or game series ( try PS5 Slim with Astro Bot )

❌ You’re the one person who loves Xbox so much that you’re ready to buy Microsoft’s handheld (wait for the ROG Xbox Ally X this holiday)

❌ You just bought a Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED (wait for the inevitable Nintendo Switch 2 OLED in four years)

