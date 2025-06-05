(Credit: The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2 has just been released, and you might be thinking: "Hey, it's far too early to round up all the best Switch 2 games."

Well, you're wrong. There's already a fantastic selection of titles to recommend. And if you just picked up a Switch 2, you're probably already looking at which games to get next.

Just like our list of the best PS5 games and best Xbox games, many of our Switch 2 picks are already out right now. In fact, some of them were released years ago.

However, thanks to a free or paid upgrade for Switch 2, they're given a new lease of life on Nintendo's more powerful system. Some of the updates are truly transformative, too, and make many of the best Switch games an even more of a joy to behold.

If you've just got your Nintendo Switch 2 or are planning to upgrade to Nintendo's next console in the near future, these are the best Switch 2 games you need to buy in 2025. We'll update this list regularly in the future, so check back when the latest Switch 2 games release.

10. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Remember when I said some Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades are truly transformative? Yeah, that applies most strongly to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The games are almost unrecognizable from the sorry state they launched in, and now run at crisp 4K resolution and buttery smooth 60fps.

Not only that, but the draw distance has increased significantly, along with the number of Pokémon appearing in the wild at one time. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet were never terrible games, but their turgid performance and ugly visuals were impossible to ignore. Now, they're worth picking up on Switch 2.

9. Super Mario Odyssey

Another beneficiary of a free Switch 2 upgrade, Super Mario Odyssey looks crystal clear on Nintendo's new console. The game has been bumped up from 900p when docked to 4K, and 1080p in handheld mode from a blurry 640p.

Performance has also been smoothed out in intensive areas like New Donk City, making one of the best Switch games that much better. We may be waiting a while for the next 3D Mario game, so it's a relief that Super Mario Odyssey looks and plays even better than before on Switch 2.

8. Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

While we'll have to wait until August 28 for Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, it's already on our list. And that's because we already know the game is fantastic and will only get better on Switch 2.

Yes, the upgrade price is steep at $19.99, but it'll include an additional expansion called Star-Crossed World. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will also greatly benefit from a performance boost to 60fps. In addition, the game's gorgeous visuals will be brought to life at a higher resolution.

7. Fast Fusion

If there's one thing you can trust with Shin'en Multimedia, it's that the studio's games will deliver astonishing visuals. That's proven true again with Fast Fusion, a follow-up to the excellent Fast RMX, which was also a Switch launch title.

A spiritual successor to F-Zero in almost every way, Fast Fusion delivers high-octane racing and sumptuous graphics that make full use of the Switch 2's extra horsepower. It also has GameShare support, so you can play the game with a friend, even if they don’t have a copy.

6. Yakuza 0: Director's Cut

Want to play the definitive version of Yakuza 0 at home and on the go? Well now you can, thanks to Yakuza 0: Director's Cut on Switch 2. Not only does the game feature additional story content via new cutscenes along with additional voiceovers and subtitles, but there's also the Red Light Raid online multiplayer mode that lets you choose from 60 playable characters to take down hordes of enemies.

If you've missed out on the Yakuza series, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut is the perfect place to start. Hopefully we’ll see more games in the series come to Switch 2 in the future.

5. Super Mario World 3D + Bowser’s Fury

While Super Mario 3D World was originally released on Wii U in 2013 and then on the Switch in 2021 with the Bowser’s Fury expansion, Nintendo has given fans another reason to play it on Switch 2 in 2025. The game has received a free Switch 2 update that adds GameShare support, so you can play with up to four people even if they don’t own the game. The frame rate as also been optimized, along with the visuals, and HDR support has been added in the Bowser’s Fury mode.

4. Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

"It should have been a pack-in game." That was the general consensus around Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour ahead of the console's launch. However, it turns out the game is far more in-depth and compelling than initial hands-on impressions revealed, leading many to change their minds.

With minigames and tech demos designed to show off exactly what the Switch 2 is capable of, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour suddenly feels like an essential title. It's full of charm, interesting information, and an excellent way to get to know your new console.

3. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

(Credit: CD Projekt Red)

A game that was too much for the PS4 and Xbox One to handle is now running beautifully on Switch 2. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition includes the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion and doesn't make any compromises, even though it's running on a handheld.

If you wanted a game that proves just how powerful the Switch 2 is, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the perfect showcase title. It’s still an engrossing game, and the sort of release that would never be possible on the original Switch 1.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom need no introduction. They're two of the best Switch games, and arguably two of the best games ever made. Period. Both have been enhanced for Switch 2, boosting performance from an often shaky 30fps to a locked 60fps.

The game's resolution, ambient occlusion and shadows have also been improved. However, it isn't just a graphical upgrade that makes these games even better on Switch 2. You can now access the Zelda Notes app, which adds features such as in-game achievements, the ability to share items with friends, and discover more of the game's lore.

1. Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World is an exciting entry that throws away the series' rulebook. You're no longer confined to racing around a set number of tracks. Instead, the entire world is a race course, and everything is interconnected.

You can also ride along walls, grind on rails, and discover countless challenges as you roam around. New modes like Knockout Tour are a blast to play, and the game's cast of characters and toe-tapping soundtracks have never looked or sounded better. We may have had to wait nine years for a follow-up to Mario Kart 8, but it was certainly worth it.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.