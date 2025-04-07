👏 The Nintendo Switch 2 supports 120Hz, enabling games to run at higher frame rates in both handheld and TV modes with a compatible display

👉 Currently, only a few titles like Cyberpunk 2077 (40fps Performance Mode) and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (1080p 120fps in TV mode) are confirmed, but more are expected

👍 Playing at 120fps reduces input lag, enhances motion clarity, and can reduce motion sickness, appealing to both competitive and single-player gamers

📺 To play at 120fps in TV mode, you'll need a TV or monitor with an HDMI 2.1 port; the Switch 2's built-in display already supports 120Hz

We're rounding up all the Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games as and when they're announced. The list may be small for now, but expect it to grow significantly in the coming months and years.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is far more powerful than its predecessor, but few predicted the console would be capable of playing games at 120fps. Like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, you can enjoy higher frame rates in compatible games. But not only that: Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games work in handheld mode.

The addition of VRR support (variable refresh rate) means some Nintendo Switch 2 games can also run smoothly at different refresh rates like 40fps, something that has become a popular frame rate for Steam Deck owners.

There are several benefits to playing at 120fps. Competitive gamers benefit most, as there's less input lag to deal with and games feel more responsive. However, playing at 120fps can also help with motion clarity and reduce motion sickness as a result, which makes it appealing for some single-player gamers.

It's a fantastic option to have, then, so check out all the Nintendo Switch 2 with 120fps support below, and come back regularly as new titles are added.

120fps Nintendo Switch 2 games list

As of now, the list of 120fps Nintendo Switch 2 games is small, but it won't remain that way for long. With so many PS5 120fps games and Xbox Series X 120fps games, developers have shown they're committed to delivering higher frame rates where possible if a title allows it.

Another benefit of 120Hz displays is that games can run at 40fps, a noticeable bump over 30fps. Even though you’re not getting the silky-smooth response of 120fps, some developers are still making use of that extra headroom to provide a more enjoyable and responsive experience.

For now, here are all the Nintendo Switch 2 games that take advantage of the console's new 120Hz output:

🦾 Cyberpunk 2077 (40fps Performance Mode)

🌎 Mario Kart World (1080p/120fps in TV mode)

👽 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (1080p/120fps in TV mode - 720p/120fps in handheld mode)

How do I play Nintendo Switch 2 games at 120fps?

To experience 120fps Nintendo Switch 2 games in TV mode, you’ll need a TV or monitor with an HDMI 2.1 port. Thankfully, in handheld mode the display is already 120Hz, so you can still enjoy 120fps games on Switch 2 even if you don't have a capable TV.

What’s the difference between 120fps and 120Hz? 🤔

The two terms are used interchangeably, but there are some key things to note. Hertz (Hz) refers to the number of times a display refreshes per second, while frames per second (fps) is the number of individual images generated by a console or a PC.

A game may support 120fps, but if you don’t have a 120Hz capable display, you won't experience it. Similarly, if you’re playing a 60fps game on a 120Hz display, you won’t be able to hit 120fps unless the game supports it.

Are there any downsides to playing Nintendo Switch 2 games at 120fps? 🤷‍♂️

One thing to consider when playing Nintendo Switch 2 games at 120fps is that the console is only capable of outputting 4K/60fps in TV mode and 1080p/120fps in handheld mode. It means that you won't be able to play any Nintendo Switch 2 games at 4K/120fps when the console is docked, and the resolution is likely to drop to 720p in handheld mode.

