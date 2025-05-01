🙌 We finally have a confirmed list of games that will work with the Switch 2's highly anticipated mouse mode

🙌 They include Nintendo's own Drag x Drive, as well as big third-party games, including Hogwarts Legacy and Cyberpunk 2077, which have the mouse mode as an option

🐭 As it stands, there is only one game where the mouse mode is a requirement – Mouse Work

👏 The mouse mode has been one of the most exciting features of the console, and praised by both fans and game devs alike

The Nintendo Switch 2's clever new mouse mode has received a lot of high praise from people, including excited games developers. But which Switch 2 games take advantage of the control scheme? We’ve rounded up all the Nintendo Switch 2 games with mouse mode support.

The headline title is Nintendo's own wheelchair Drag x Drive, which uses both Joy-Con 2 optical sensors to recreate the experience of playing wheelchair basketball . There are also several Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that include the new feature in various guises. Third-party games such as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition let Switch 2 players enjoy a more PC-like experience, while some games have been created entirely around the new control option, like Mouse Work.

Nintendo Switch 2 games with mouse support

Here’s the full list of Nintendo Switch 2 games with mouse mode support. We’ll update this page with any new entries in the future.

♿️ Drag x Drive

🧩 Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S

😇 Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

🪄 Hogwarts Legacy

🦾 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

♟️ Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Complete Edition

🧚 Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster

🤔 Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

🐶 Tamagotchi Plaza: Switch 2 Edition

🥳 Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

👽 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

🐭 Mouse Work (Mouse Mode required)

🙏 Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

🌼 DELTARUNE

As well as its clever mouse mode, the Switch 2 also brings some other noteworthy boosts and upgrades, such as a larger and higher-res 7.9-inch Full HD screen, complete with support for up to 120fps in selected games. It’s also far more powerful, capable of a 4K output when docked, and faster load times thanks to microSD Express cards.

Does mouse mode work on your pants?

Yes! While the optimal way to play will obviously be on a hard surface like a desk with a mouse mat, the optical sensor does work on your pants. That’s relief for those who enjoy gaming while slumped on the couch, or if you’re participating in minigames and don’t want to keep getting up.

Why is mouse mode a big deal on Switch 2?

We’ve come full circle. (Credit: Nintendo)

There’s a reason why people still use mice today. The device offers a level of accuracy and ease of use that’s unmatched for certain applications, and the same is true for specific genres of games. Real-time strategy games and first-person shooters still play best with a mouse, and it’s now an option for developers on Switch 2, should they wish to implement it. You could say Switch 2’s mouse mode is Nintendo’s secret weapon.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.