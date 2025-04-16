(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

🗣️ Nintendo Life has spoken to a range of game developers and asked which feature of the Switch 2 excites them most

🐭 A lot of the devs surprisingly said the new mouse mode of the Joy-Con 2

🆕 They've predicted how useful it will be in certain games, or to open up new ways to play

👏 It's just one of the new innovations that the Switch 2 brings, alongside its upgraded internals, larger screen, and more.

As part of a large interview with Nintendo Life, lots of game developers have shared which Nintendo Switch 2 feature they're most excited for.

A strong portion of the participants in Nintendo Life's interview singled out the Switch 2’s new mouse mode found in the Joy-Con 2 controller, which Nintendo has previously confirmed will work on your pants.

In fact, Harris Foster of Big Fan Games singled out this fact. “The Switch 2’s mouse capabilities in the new Joy-Con controllers is particularly interesting to me – as someone who plays the occasional mouse-controlled game from the couch, I’m excited to see how Nintendo’s approach can improve this experience.”

Sophie Smart of No More Robots also earmarked mouse mode as their personal highlight. “The main feature which I feel is most ‘Nintendo’ and out there is the Joy-Con turning into mice to control parts of games,” Smart said. “Since we have Hypnospace Outlaw, a '90s internet simulator, in our game catalogue at No More Robots, it makes me excited to see whether we can organise a port to utilise the technology to feel like you are actually browsing the web!”

An anonymous participant also contributed that the Switch 2’s dual mouse mode may open up new ways to play games that aren't necessarily designed for controllers, and more for traditional mice. “As a game designer, the dual mouse control has me most excited. [It] should open up some interesting new ways to play and even a few games we’ve developed that don’t work for controller but would be perfect for mouse.”

James Montagna at WayForward seemed especially enthusiastic about the mouse mode as part of Nintendo's new HD Rumble 2 feedback, which should help the feeling of immersion when you dual-wield the controllers.

“For me, the enhanced HD Rumble 2 stood out the most,” said Montagna. “I'm already picturing how incredible it'll feel to dual-wield Joy-Con in mouse mode, experiencing subtle ticking, buzzing, pulsing, and sensations I can't even fully describe yet. That next-level immersion is exactly the kind of thing that excites me as a game creator.”

The Switch 2 is set for release on June 5, while you can read our thoughts on the console with our hands-on preview.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.