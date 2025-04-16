📆 The Mario Kart World Direct presentation on April 17 will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 launch game

👀 Fans can expect details on the open-world gameplay, character outfits, and new items

⏰ The presentation will be streamed on Nintendo's YouTube and Twitch channels at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST

✍️ The Shortcut will host a live blog covering the event for real-time updates

Mario Kart World is a system seller for Nintendo, so it makes sense we're getting a Mario Kart World Direct presentation tomorrow, April 17.

The presentation will provide fans with a more in-depth look at the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launch game, and should answer some outstanding questions.

One area that was only touched upon briefly was the game's open-world element. Players weren't allowed to freely explore during hands-on demos, and Nintendo representatives during Treehouse Live admitted there's much more to see from this new gameplay mechanic.

Nintendo has also demonstrated how characters can wear different outfits depending on the location you're driving in. We've also had hints at which characters will appear in the game, and little information on some of the game's new items.

Nintendo has plenty to discuss, then. We'll cover the Mario Kart World Direct in a live blog on The Shortcut, just like we did for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. That way you can keep up with all the big announcements.

How to watch the Mario Kart World Direct

You can tune in for the Mario Kart World Direct on Thursday, April 17, at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. Nintendo hasn't shared how long the presentation will last.

You can watch the Mario Kart World Direct on Nintendo's YouTube channel, or on the Nintendo Twitch channel. We'll also be covering the stream here as a live blog and bringing you all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news in the meantime.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.