The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in the US will sell out, so we suggest reserving the console at midnight ET

📆 The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date is Thursday, April 24, 2025

⏰ First pre-orders start at 12 am ET, confirmed by Walmart and Target

🇺🇸 Pre-orders were delayed from April 9 to April 24 due to US tariffs

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date was finally confirmed for the United States, and it’s happening this week: April 24, according to Nintendo. This is the official pre-order date, and we also know what time a few US retailers will go live.

The first wave of Switch 2 pre-orders starts on April 24 at 12 am ET, according to both Walmart and Target. Walmart sent The Shortcut confirmation of this news last week. Both stores will sell reservations for the Nintendo console online only, not in stores.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date and time

Walmart and Target will be the first to offer pre-orders at midnight Eastern Time in the US. That means it’ll technically be April 23 in other US time zones, as all of the Switch 2 pre-orders at Walmart and Target will happen at the exact same time nationwide.

Nintendo Switch 2 will be offered at five retailers, but Amazon isn’t one of them so far (Image Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Walmart: 12 am ET / 11pm CT / 10pm MT / 9 pm PT Walmart will have the largest console and Switch 2 bundle inventory

Target: 12 am ET / 11pm CT / 10pm MT / 9 pm PT

GameStop: 11 am ET / 10am CT / 9am MT / 8 am PT

Best Buy: Unknown time

Sam’s Club: Unknown time

Amazon: Unlikely to sell the console in the US at this point

GameStop will open up pre-orders the next morning at 11 am ET. It’ll also have a limited number of Switch 2 consoles that customers can reserve at local GameStop store locations when they normally open their doors. Best Buy and Sam’s Club also plan to offer the Switch 2 on April 24, but their pre-order times are unknown.

Even though the price has risen on accessories, the Switch 2 console price remains the same, and it’ll sell out (Image Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders may sell out quickly

This week’s US pre-order date on April 24 for Switch 2 is actually a significant delay from when Nintendo was supposed to start selling the new console in North America, with the video game company blaming US tariffs for the two-week setback. But, to our advantage, we know how things will work, as the UK sold out in a few minutes.

That’s why, even with the Switch 2 release date of June 5, you’re going to want to pre-order the console on April 24 at midnight. There are going to be millions of consumers in the United States trying to buy this console, and it may be unavailable for weeks if you wait until the summer to purchase it.

