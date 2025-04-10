(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut/Andrea Piacquadio)

👇 I managed to pre-order a Switch 2, here are the tips I learned

🚨 Sign up for notifications from The Shortcut or follow Matt Swider on X/Twitter for instant updates

✍️ Register with retailers like Target or Best Buy in advance to avoid delays and technical issues during pre-order

👉 Secure the console first; accessories and games can be purchased later, as they are less likely to sell out.

💰 Ensure sufficient funds are in your account, and consider the Mario Kart World bundle to save $30 before it sells out

The original Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date of April 9 has passed. However, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders could go live imminently in the US now that a 90-day pause has been placed on tariffs.

Luckily, I just pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK before it sold out and gained some valuable insights along the way that I wanted to share. These tips should give you the best chance at securing Nintendo's hotly anticipated console whenever pre-orders are available.

Sign up for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order alerts

Besides, email X is one of the best methods to get our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order alerts on your phone.

Of course, the most helpful advice I can give to those looking to snag a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order is to sign up to The Shortcut for alerts and follow Matt Swider on X/Twitter. Not only will we email subscribers immediately with quick links to all retailers' pre-order pages, but Matt will also post an instant alert on X. Just make sure you turn on notifications so you don't miss out.

Retailers often provide a "notify me when in stock" option when a product isn't available. But in my experience, I've never received an alert using this method, despite giving my email to countless sites. You can guarantee a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order alert will be sent from us.

Create an account ahead of time

Don’t leave this step to the last minute. (Credit: The Shortcut)

This may seem like a no-brainer, but I initially missed out on the first wave of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders because I didn't have an account with a particular retailer. If you have never shopped at Target or Best Buy, it's worth signing up for an account now, as you may have to rely on other retailers to secure a Nintendo Switch 2.

Not only will this save you time, but you'll also avoid any technical issues that are likely to occur. I tried to sign up at a retailer but the page kept timing out. By the time it was fixed, all Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders had disappeared. Lesson learned.

Don't rely on the Nintendo Store for an invite

Don’t gamble on getting a pre-order invite from Nintendo. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Ideally, I had planned to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from Nintendo's online store. However, in an admirable move to prevent scalpers and resellers, Nintendo is only sending out pre-order invites to select individuals who meet strict criteria. I thought I'd be eligible, but I still haven't received a Switch 2 pre-order invite. There are others who meet Nintendo's requirements who say the same thing.

Amazon also launched a similar invite scheme. As someone who receives an endless stream of Amazon parcels each day, I thought I'd be a shoe-in for an invite. Unfortunately, that never happened, and that's why registering for other retailers ahead of time is an absolute must.

Pre-order Switch 2 accessories and games after securing the console

Don’t get distracted by all the shiny new games and accessories. (Credit: Nintendo)

You might want to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, a spare pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers or even the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera (pro tip: avoid the Hori Piranha Plant camera). However, these can all be obtained after buying the Switch 2 console. The same applies to any game that catches your eye.

Accessories will never be as high-demand as the Switch 2 itself, and you can always pick up another controller or one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards later. Unless you're a diehard collector, digital copies of all the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games are in infinite supply, so don't waste time adding games to your cart.

It's also worth noting that most Nintendo Switch accessories work on Switch 2, including the current Pro Controller. Remember: keep your eyes on the prize, and pick up accessories and games afterwards.

Make sure you have the necessary funds in your account

In the UK, almost every retailer has taken the full amount for the Nintendo Switch 2. That's unusual, as I remember pre-ordering a PS4 and only paying a week before the console launched. It's a must, then, that you have the funds available in your account. The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't cheap at $449.99 – in fact, it's Nintendo's most expensive console to date – and the Mario Kart World bundle is even more expensive at $499.99. Speaking of Mario Kart World...

Get the Mario Kart World bundle (if you can!)

There are two Switch 2 bundles available. Choose wisely. (Credit: Max Buondonno/The Shortcut)

News flash: Nintendo Switch 2 games aren't cheap. Nintendo is employing a variable pricing strategy for its next console, giving games it believes are worth more a higher price tag. Mario Kart World is one of those titles Nintendo believes offers the most value.

The long-awaited follow-up to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe costs $80. However, if you get the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499.99, you're saving $30. Considering Mario Kart World will likely become one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games and be supported throughout the console's lifespan, a $30 saving is nothing to scoff at.

Nintendo is also offering the Mario Kart World bundle for a limited time. It's only available "through Autumn 2025 while supplies last", which means it won't be around forever. Pre-order the Mario Kart World bundle if you can.

Use these Switch 2 pre-order quick links

Use the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order quick links below to go directly to the Nintendo Switch 2 page. Navigating a retailer's site is a pain at the best of times, with some products failing to show up even when you search for the exact term. Save yourself from the hassle and click these links. You can even bookmark them so they're ready when the time comes.

Good luck!

These are all the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order tips I can share based on what I've experienced. If you follow my advice, you'll be in a great position to snag Nintendo's next console when the time comes. I'm crossing my fingers for you, and hopefully I'll see you online for Mario Kart World on June 5!

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.